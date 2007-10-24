Miami Gets Buckets

Breaking down today’s Heat/Wolves trade…
MIAMI GETS: Ricky Davis and Mark Blount.
MINNESOTA GETS: Antoine Walker, Wayne Simien, Michael Doleac, 1st round draft pick.
WHY IT WORKS FOR MIAMI: The Heat need scoring. In the short-term, Ricky can help fill the gap left by Dwyane Wade while he’s out injured. Once Wade comes back, Ricky could either give Miami some scoring off the bench or even start at the small forward if Dorell Wright doesn’t develop fast enough. Blount is also a decent scorer at the center spot. He doesn’t really rebound and plays more on the perimeter, but since you know Shaq is gonna miss games at some point this year, Blount/Mourning isn’t a bad center combo. Plus, they got rid of ‘Toine, who isn’t exactly one of Pat Riley’s favorites, and Ricky Davis’ expiring contract will be good to get some decent players next summer.
THE QUESTION MARK: Will Ricky’s nut tendencies disrupt the chemistry on a veteran team?
WHY IT WORKS FOR MINNESOTA: Corey Brewer and Rashad McCants have more space to become real contributors with Ricky out of the picture. Walker’s contract will come off the books sooner than Blount’s deal would have.
THE QUESTION MARKS: Theo Ratliff and Michael Doleac at center? Hopefully Theo can stay healthy. How much will ‘Toine really play? He doesn’t fit what the Wolves are doing at all.
THE WINNER: Miami.
Bout’ Time! I said it when the discussion was up about Pat and what to do with Toine. I said trade ol’ boy and get some value or just something in return. Making him play the whole game or cutting him was corny. I am happy they got pork belly out of Mia. and also got some goods in return. Way to go Heat, nice move!
ricky’s “nut tendencies”?
if Miami gets 16ppg out of Ricky for 15 games until Wade comes back, then they win! they could cut him when Wade comes back and they still win in this deal.
Nut = ball-hog, jacker, gunner, etc.
For example: “Stephon Marbury’s not a real point guard. He looks for his shot too much. He’s a nut.”
How many years does Ricky buckets have left? I can totally see them dealing him again at the turn of the year to a team who needs a scorer. Wade would be back and they could probably get more of what they need or if they are doing crappy a pick or something
i ain’t never heard of nut taking on a whole new meaning….regardless, how is ricky a ball hog? the use of unnecessary or undeserved labels dissapoints me…is everybody (thats not a point guard) that averages over 30 minutes with fewer than 4 assists a game (for a career) a ball hog then?
Good trade im lovin it. I feel like Ricky is def. gonna b a good fit in MIA. Fuck Toine…lazy ass…cap room hoggin…dead ass career…
So many of you guys loves to live in the past when it come to talking about Ricky Davis or any other player who has had a checkered early career. Tell me, name one incident that Ricky got into last year? Some of you guys could not even be arm chair GMs. The Heat should trade Ricky when Wade gets back. Look at Ricky stats man! Someone out there tell me what the Heat needs even if Wade comes back? It’s not a trick question. Yes, it’s scoring. And what does Ricky do? You get it. Don’t worry about Ricky messing up the Heat’s chemistry. Too many strong personalities on that team. And the ring leader is Pat Riley, Enough said.
The Heat fleeced the Wolves in this one based on talent. The Wolves did a good job dumping excess pieces and freeing time for more young-guns to play (not sure who wll play C though)
Basically the Wolves traded Ricky + Blount for a 15th or lower pick in the first round and and extra $7 million in cap space in 2 seasons.
If I was McHale I would cut Antoine before he sets foot in Minnesota. The young guys don’t need to see his act.
lol i dont think rickys career ever really recovered from the whole “close to a triple double so lay it up on our own hoop for a rebound” thing but hey he’ll make a good bandaid until wade gets back. And they can keep him and just use him as third option like posey or kapono or trade him for some more pieces and a pic since they need to find some youth and didn’t have any good pics last year either. Simien will look nice on the bench in a suit out in minnny, Walker will mold al jefferson into another soggy big guy, and doleac will….look pale.
all u haterz can shut up cause ‘toine has one thing that y’all ain’t got…a ring….nuff said…back off my dude
You pronounce a winner before the contest is over. McHale is n’t done dealing with a “deal within a deal”. Ricky Davis announced that he planned to fill the points void left by the KG trade. I predict he will now try to fill the points void with the absence of Wade.
Last night, Buckets stat line was: 35 mins, 4-17 FGM-A, and 1-4 3PM-A, and 7 turnovers. Enjoy Miami, Buckets.
Blount? Does anyone really need a 7-ft something shooting guard? And, 3 more years guaranteed $20M.
LOL mbeazy you need to tell “yo dude” to back off that fork!
LOL mbeazy you need to tell “yo dude” to back off that fork! Fat Boy can show his ring off in Minny.
Think the Wolves made this move purely for chemistry. There were rumours of Blount not meshing overly well with Jefferson, and you will never see a just return on a player like Buckets. At least they got a first round pick thrown in.
They got Ricky shoot at the buckets Davis. Somebody better tell him he aint the number 1 option quick cause he gonna start shootin at the press conference
This definetly works out for Miami. They get a solid wing man who can score and a decent backup center who can grab some boards and shoot from distance. And most importantly Miami gets to get rid of Antoine Walker. Let him get cousey up in Minni.
This is addition by subtraction for both teams:
Miami gets rid of a guy that wasn’t meshing with the coach/GM/Icon . . . Tpups get rid of a potentially souring vet on a team of young, potentially impressionable guys, and more mins at guard and forward to go around.
Antoine on the twolves are interesting, he can split time with Gomes for back up 4/3. (lots of ex-celtics on this team now) Buckets on the heat fills in the need for a despirate gunner.
Blount, at the very least, can make some high post shots, not unlike what Doleac can do.
Minne now has some crazy PFs with Al Jeff, Craig Smith, Wayne Simminen and our main man, ‘Toine.
People are losing site of the fact that Ricky is only 28. He’s in his prime and will respond to Riley and Shaq. The Heat are back losers!
THe timberwolves made a great trade. THey need to let Green and McCants take their lumps and develop. With RD not getting the minuets he’d be distraction just like last year wiht James got sat for Foye, he was a baby about it. As a wolves fan I love it. RD will do good in Miami. The wolves got rid of Blount’s contract, the whole reason for the trade.
Every minute Blount is in a game is about 3 rebounds Miami doesn’t get. Never has a big man been so scare of paint. When Buckets is in the game the team basically rides his shooting percentage –because he doesn’t pass. If none of the former Miami players ever play a minute in MPLS, Wolves win that trade.
Hey NV, you sound like a t-wolves fan..wait till you see Walker throw up a tippytoe 3 and the brick doesn’t even hit the rim. you’ll see, you’ll be gasping for air every time he chucks one up there. Pat Riley has historically taken players with baggage and turned them into ballaz. Ricky fits right in, but he needs to conceed to Dwade and shaq. Heat kills the trade…one more badass move the great Pat Riley makes for Miami.
THE HEAT MADE A SOLID MOVE IN DUMPING TOINE. HIS ERRATIC PLAY, AND UNCONTROLLABLE SHOT HAS NEVER MESHED IN RILEY’S SYSTEM. ADDITION OF DAVIS BRINGS IMMEDIATE THREAT TO ACCOMODATE SHAQ AND DWAYNE. ONLY QUESTION HERE IS WILL RICKY LEARN TO ADAPT AS A THIRD OPTION. PICKING UP BLOUNT IS A WISE DECISION. HE WILL REALLY BE THE FIRST BIG MAN WHO CAN SHOOT OUTSIDE FOR THEM. AS MUCH AS RILEYS OFFSEASON AQUISITION ATTEMPTS HAVE FALLEN THROUGH, HE MADE A NICE SAVE WITH THIS DEAL. GOOD JOB RILEY. YOU SAVED A SHIP FROM COMPLETELY SINKING.
[www.kyleweber.blogspot.com] explains why this was a good trade for the T-wolves… it also explains why they already hate Antoine.
As far as this trade go RD CAN PENETRATE compare to toine sloppy layups But will miss toine 3 pointers. the rest 4 the heat will fill in place and 4 the t wolves look at footage and see how much each x miami player contribute last season then trade them. GOOD TRADE PAT now lets prepare 4 the season and playoffs.
they both stink
The trade makes sense for the Heat. They get a guy that not only scores but does he gives almost 5apg and a steal and almost 40% 3-point percentage and was healthy for all of one game last season. He is a a career over 45% FFG shooter and has plenty intangibles. The other guy, Blount, is bashed on this blog for being a 7-foot softy. 6RPG wouldnt be bad coming from him, considering there are PLENTY of other big men who get less, and if he shoots, well getting over 50% FFG over his career, he must be a good shooter. Another thing, he was healthy and played all 82 games as well. We got a lot healthier and players who can give something to the team. Bashing Blount and not Doleac? Doleac, who has never averaged more than 7PPG and 4.1 RPG?? I mean, we arent expecting Blount to be a starter, but he is sure going to be better than Doleac and Simean…and Davis will give us more than Walker. Correct me if I am wrong ladies and gentlemen, but the Heat came on top of this one. 2 healthy starting lineup quality players for a half starting BIG SF, one career backup and a player who cant get healthy, plus a 1st round pick, but it wont even get in the top 15th.
Good luck to Mr Simean. I thought he would be a very good player in this league and continue to hope he will.
Good trade for MiA. Ricky will help them even when Wade gets back. They need his scoring and yes he has good stats and hasn’t been a problem in a few years. When are they going to get rid of Mchale and get a real GM in there. He is one of the worse ever. So is Ainge for that matter. It’s easy to take two jerks and two teams to make one good team.