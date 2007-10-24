Miami Gets Buckets

Breaking down today’s Heat/Wolves trade…

MIAMI GETS: Ricky Davis and Mark Blount.

MINNESOTA GETS: Antoine Walker, Wayne Simien, Michael Doleac, 1st round draft pick.

WHY IT WORKS FOR MIAMI: The Heat need scoring. In the short-term, Ricky can help fill the gap left by Dwyane Wade while he’s out injured. Once Wade comes back, Ricky could either give Miami some scoring off the bench or even start at the small forward if Dorell Wright doesn’t develop fast enough. Blount is also a decent scorer at the center spot. He doesn’t really rebound and plays more on the perimeter, but since you know Shaq is gonna miss games at some point this year, Blount/Mourning isn’t a bad center combo. Plus, they got rid of ‘Toine, who isn’t exactly one of Pat Riley’s favorites, and Ricky Davis’ expiring contract will be good to get some decent players next summer.

THE QUESTION MARK: Will Ricky’s nut tendencies disrupt the chemistry on a veteran team?

WHY IT WORKS FOR MINNESOTA: Corey Brewer and Rashad McCants have more space to become real contributors with Ricky out of the picture. Walker’s contract will come off the books sooner than Blount’s deal would have.

THE QUESTION MARKS: Theo Ratliff and Michael Doleac at center? Hopefully Theo can stay healthy. How much will ‘Toine really play? He doesn’t fit what the Wolves are doing at all.

THE WINNER: Miami.

