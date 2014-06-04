Chris “Birdman” Andersen Making Progress On Injuries

#San Antonio Spurs #Miami Heat
06.04.14 4 years ago

Though the injury status of San Antonio Spurs All-Star Tony Parker has received more fanfare, the questionable health of Miami Heat reserve center Chris “Birdman” Andersen looms large over the NBA Finals, too. According to the team, Andersen was not a full participant in today’s practice.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Andersen was forced to miss Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers after suffering a thigh contusion earlier in the series. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra recently referred to Andersen – who played in Game 6 against the Pacers, it should be noted – as “the human bruise” to describe the increasingly fragile physical state of his 35 year-old center. Despite being limited at today’s practice, what’s most pertinent is that Andersen continues making progress in advance of Thursday’s Game 1. He was a total non-participant in yesterday’s session.

Despite modest per-game statistics, “Birdman’s” presence in the paint is of utmost importance to Miami. He is the Heat’s best shot-blocker, a great finisher around the basket, and boasts a unique combination of size and mobility that his teammates lack. Andersen played 14.2 minutes per game against the Spurs in last year’s Finals, averaging 4.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, and .6 blocks a night while shooting 72.7% from the field.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#San Antonio Spurs#Miami Heat
TAGS2014 NBA FinalsCHRIS ANDERSENDimeMagMIAMI HEATsan antonio spurs

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 17 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP