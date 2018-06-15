Getty Image

There were many moments in the marriage between LeBron James and Dwyane Wade in Miami that Heat fans will never forget. Most notably, the pair were able to bring a pair of championships to Miami, the first two of James’ NBA career. The pair, along with Chris Bosh, came together to win rings and accomplished that goal, even if they might not have won as many as they would have wanted.

But there were also plenty of moments during games that made basketball fans turn their heads, because it was LeBron James and Dwyane Wade playing at the peak of their powers with one another. Perhaps the most memorable came after a James dunk off of a Wade assist, largely because of a picture that was taken by Morry Gash of the Associated Press that showed Wade throwing out his arms like an airplane while James flew through the air. Here, watch it again. It’s Thursday and it’s been a long week, you deserve it.

One basketball fan decided it was so cool that it needed to be tattooed on their body. So like any reasonable person, they went to a tattoo shop somewhere in Canada and got this absolute beauty drawn up by revered tattoo artist Steve Butcher.