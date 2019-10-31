Watch The Miami Heat Creep Their Way Through A Haunted House

The Miami Heat are off to a roaring start this season, going 3-1 in through their first four games — three of which they played without their All-Star swing man Jimmy Butler. They’re also ranked seventh in defensive rating, in part due to the fact that they’re a top-five defensive-rebounding team.

Unfortunately, ghosts, ghouls and spirits don’t care that the Heat are off to their best start since the 2014-15 season, as the team found out when they went through a haunted house and thanks to Miami’s digital team, we got a behind-the-scenes look at how everyone composed themselves — or didn’t.

Of the group, Justise Winslow was the most unfazed. On the opposite side of the spectrum was rookie Tyler Herro, who made it no secret that he was scared going into the haunted house. Udonis Haslem was also pretty excited to see the exit doors.

Here is a definitive ranking of the players that were scared, from morst to least:

1. Tyler Herro

2. Udonis Haslem

3. James Johnson

4. Goran Dragic

5. Duncan Robinson

6. KZ Okpala

7. Bam Adebayo

8. Derrick Jones Jr.

9. Meyers Leonard

10. Justise Winslow

Jimmy Butler wasn’t part of the video, probably because it was recorded while he was on leave from the team. It could also be because the Heat realize there’s nothing scarier to Butler than the thought of him sleeping through his alarm for a 3 a.m. workout (content idea: Change all of the clocks in Butler’s house and record it).