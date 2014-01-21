Miami Heat Team With Michelle Obama For Delightful Dunk Cam (Video)

#Miami Heat #Michelle Obama #Dwyane Wade #LeBron James #GIFs
01.21.14 5 years ago

During the Miami Heat’s recent visit with the White House, First Lady Michelle Obama joined Heat members, Erik Spoelstra, LeBron James, Ray Allen, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh to help in a public service announcement for the Lets Move campaign to promote an active and healthy lifestyle. The First Lady, no stranger to basketball since she and her President Hubby are huge fans, set up a dunk cam where she threw down on Allen and Wade as part of the spot.

Before we get to the First Lady, Videobomb enthusiast Bosh, made a very Bosh-ian appearance when Ray Allen was discussing the importance of drinking water.

Now here’s LeBron and Michelle setting up the dunk cam as Wade does his spiel. The First Lady definitely doesn’t hold back with her flush, and even gives a little guttural emphasis after-the-fact in the video below.

You can’t really tell if Spoelstra is taking it seriously even though he’s rocking a deadpan expression, but while everyone believes in the message, they’re also having a lot of fun while delivering it.

TOPICS#Miami Heat#Michelle Obama#Dwyane Wade#LeBron James#GIFs
TAGSCamCHRIS BOSHDWYANE WADEERIK SPOELSTRAgifsLeBron JamesMIAMI HEATmichelle obamaRAY ALLENSmack

