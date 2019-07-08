Miami Reportedly ‘Appeals’ To Russell Westbrook As A Trade Destination

Getty Image

Russell Westbrook is officially on the trade block now as the Thunder have shifted their focus towards a full-scale rebuild after trading Paul George to the Clippers over the weekend.

Westbrook has been with the Thunder for 11 seasons and still has four years remaining on his max contract, but with George gone and their best assets being draft picks, Oklahoma City will try to find a trade to send their long-time star point guard to a new home with a contender (or, at least, a team that’s hoping to be a contender). There are a trio of teams that have been rumored to have interest in him, and Westbrook and the Thunder met recently to discuss how to proceed.

The result of that meeting was Oklahoma City listening to offers, and it appears as of now the Miami Heat are the interested team that has the inside track to getting Westbrook. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Westbrook likes the idea of playing in Miami with the newly acquired Jimmy Butler, and the two sides have at least begun a dialogue about a potential deal.