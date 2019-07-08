Miami Reportedly ‘Appeals’ To Russell Westbrook As A Trade Destination

07.08.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Russell Westbrook is officially on the trade block now as the Thunder have shifted their focus towards a full-scale rebuild after trading Paul George to the Clippers over the weekend.

Westbrook has been with the Thunder for 11 seasons and still has four years remaining on his max contract, but with George gone and their best assets being draft picks, Oklahoma City will try to find a trade to send their long-time star point guard to a new home with a contender (or, at least, a team that’s hoping to be a contender). There are a trio of teams that have been rumored to have interest in him, and Westbrook and the Thunder met recently to discuss how to proceed.

The result of that meeting was Oklahoma City listening to offers, and it appears as of now the Miami Heat are the interested team that has the inside track to getting Westbrook. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Westbrook likes the idea of playing in Miami with the newly acquired Jimmy Butler, and the two sides have at least begun a dialogue about a potential deal.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Russell Westbrook#Miami Heat
TAGSMIAMI HEATOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERRUSSELL WESTBROOK

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.08.19 9 hours ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

07.03.19 5 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

07.02.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.02.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.02.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.01.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP