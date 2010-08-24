Miami Heat 3-Player Foam Hand

Since everybody made their decision in July, fans that didn’t burn their jerseys have been looking for new gear to support their favorite players or team. And the Miami Heat have you covered. From jerseys to mousepads to coins, the Miami Heat Team Store has some crazy stuff that every fan of the new “Big Three” should have. But of all the items, there is one that stands apart from the rest.

Introducing the Miami Heat Three-Player Foam Hand. Not one, not two, but three foam fingers allow you to give love to Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh and LeBron James all at the same time. And for only $10, it’s not going to break the bank either.

If you want to add one of these to your collection, go HERE to order yours today.

What do you think?

