Miami Heat 3-Player Foam Hand

#Miami Heat #Dwyane Wade #LeBron James
08.24.10 8 years ago 18 Comments

Since everybody made their decision in July, fans that didn’t burn their jerseys have been looking for new gear to support their favorite players or team. And the Miami Heat have you covered. From jerseys to mousepads to coins, the Miami Heat Team Store has some crazy stuff that every fan of the new “Big Three” should have. But of all the items, there is one that stands apart from the rest.

Introducing the Miami Heat Three-Player Foam Hand. Not one, not two, but three foam fingers allow you to give love to Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh and LeBron James all at the same time. And for only $10, it’s not going to break the bank either.

If you want to add one of these to your collection, go HERE to order yours today.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Miami Heat#Dwyane Wade#LeBron James
TAGSCHRIS BOSHDimeMagDWYANE WADELeBron JamesMIAMI HEAT

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 5 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 5 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 6 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP