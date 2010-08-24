Miami Heat 3-Player Foam Hand

Since everybody made their decision in July, fans that didn’t burn their jerseys have been looking for new gear to support their favorite players or team. And the Miami Heat have you covered. From jerseys to mousepads to coins, the Miami Heat Team Store has some crazy stuff that every fan of the new “Big Three” should have. But of all the items, there is one that stands apart from the rest.
Introducing the Miami Heat Three-Player Foam Hand. Not one, not two, but three foam fingers allow you to give love to Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh and LeBron James all at the same time. And for only $10, it’s not going to break the bank either.
If you want to add one of these to your collection, go HERE to order yours today.
What do you think?
too bad they didn’t put james on the middle finger.
i think some creative things could’ve been done with that..
that’s retarded
How insulting to the other players on the cHEAT.
@D
so true man. How does this idea get to this point? Are the Heat conceding that the rest of their roster will be pretty much irrelevant?
Put that ring finger down instead and stick that pinky out! The Miami heat will be “shocking” the league!
3 – This is the total number of good players on our team. We have no other good players to put on the pinky and thumb. Please buy this foam hand because we need to generate extra revenue to pay these 3 huge salaries, and especially because we are not going very far in the playoffs…because 3 is the number of good players we have…weak sauce!
They should have made LBGay the middle finger. I would have bought one and cut the other 2 fingers off.
Yep… 3rd in the East. That’s about right.
lmao its funny to read this comments and look at the unnecessary hate haha its kinda sad that 3 players can bring the bitch out of you ppl haha
@7
Shhhhh! You’d make a lot of money…now Dan Gilbert is gonna steal your idea and make his own foam finger for the game on Dec 2nd! Lmao!
If you are wearing one of those and don’t live in Dade County, you’re a douchebag.
Wow no way they made that shit. The new big three can go have a threeway foam finger f****** up their asses. Theres three fingers for a reason
I agree with #3.
Totally disrespectful. Especially to the longest serving Miami player, Haslem. The rest of them are pretty much new imports but Haslem has been there the longest and no recognition.
Go Heat!!! Soon to be 5x time Champs
@#9
your comment is ironic.
@9 You sit when you piss don’t you?
Like Mike’s comment, should have put Lebron on the middle finger so the Cavs could purchased a few of those also.
All you HATERS quit crying & bitching. If LBJ was on your team, you’d be kissing his A _ _!
He had the right to go where he wanted. When the Owners trade a player they don’t give them any respect. Some find out in the newspapers or by text; they don’e even get a call from the owner.
LBJ didn’t owe that owner a damn thng!!
GO HEAT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
@17
nobody’s talking about Lebron’s situation with the Cavs. The issue at hand is the blatant disrespect for the “team” of the Heat. As far as I remember, it still takes 5 on the court, and 12 total on the bench to field a team. Let alone win. I hate to see the game becoming more and more individually centered.