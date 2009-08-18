Miami Heat Will Have A Blank Canvas In 2010

When I was looking at all the team’s payrolls last week before posting about the NBA’s Top 15 Expiring Contracts, I came across the books of the Miami Heat and realized something crazy: they could potentially have ZERO players under contract going into free agency.

I know what you’re thinking: How could that be? But the facts don’t lie. Whether or not he re-signs with Miami, Dwyane Wade has made it clear that he’s not going to exercise his $17,149,243 player option next year leaving four players with team options and the other eight as unrestricted free agents.

It’s safe to say that of those four players with team options, the Heat will pickup the contracts of Michael Beasley ($4,962,240), Daequan Cook ($2,169,856) and Mario Chalmers ($847,000), but could easily let James Jones (and the almost $15 he’s owed through 2013) walk after he only played 40 games for the Heat last season.

So with only $8 million invested in three promising young talents (Beasley, Chalmers and Cook), that leaves a ton of money to entice Wade and any other of the top 2010 free agents to setup a squad in South Beach for a team that won the title just three years ago.

What do you think Miami should do with all that money?