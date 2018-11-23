ESPN2

We’re at the portion of the college basketball calendar where we get unique matchups thanks to preseason tournaments. While not every game is as hyped up as, say, the game between Gonzaga and Duke to decide the winner of the Maui Invitational, we still get fun pairings that we won’t get to see under most circumstances. Plus, since it’s college basketball and these are technically considered tournaments, there’s always the chance that something wild happens.

For proof of this, we turn to the Wooden Legacy tournament, which gave us a game between Miami (FL) and Fresno State. It was a close affair, one that came down to the final buzzer … or, more accurately, the final 0.2 seconds before the final buzzer.

With 3:44 left in the game, Chris Lykes of Miami hit a shot to put the Hurricanes up, 73-70. Fast forward to the 18 second mark and the ‘Canes got the ball with the game all tied up at 76, as they had failed to hit a single shot from the field in more than three minutes. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, just tied things up after Deshon Taylor went to the charity stripe and hit a trio of free throws.

Lykes pulled up on the team’s final possession, hoping to seal a win with a three. The bad news was he missed. The good news was Fresno State decided to lose track of Zach Johnson, who sealed the win with 0.2 left on the clock via the easiest tip-in dunk of his life.