Miami Sleepwalks Before Being Rescued; A Game In Utah Goes 3OT

There was a point in the third quarter where you could see it on‘ face. New Jersey was flowing. Miami was in a trance. And LeBron was annoyed. A late regular season game in New Jersey isn’t exactly the NBA Finals, but it’ll do for now, especially when he puts together a performance that had shades of 2006, Game 5 in Detroit. LeBron scored 17 straight for Miami to bring the Heat charging back in a 111-108 W, all while everyone in the building screamed “MVP!” James had 37, and outside of the King and(22 points, 15 rebounds), the rest of the Heat might as well have never shown up. The Nets on the other hand, shot 53 percent in the first half. They also didn’t commit their first turnover until they had(24 points) pass once instead of shooting. The ball ended up at the other end of the court. There was 5:02 left in the first half, and yet it was still just a three-point New Jersey lead. It stayed somewhat close until the middle of the third. Then a couple oftriples ignited a 12-2 third quarter run to make it 70-58. Also in there:snuffing the snot out of‘s dunk try. How pathetic was Miami in the third? They looked like the sleepwalkers in Step Brothers. In the last 10 seconds of the quarter,fumbled a pass twice, then picked it up and traveled. New Jersey got it back and Green promptly hit a fadeaway triple at the buzzer … Humphries (29 points, eight rebounds) handed out a first-half facial forAND Haslem, and on the replay it almost looked like he closed his eyes on impact … Just going off the recent observations from national analysts, you would’ve thought Orlando was the more dysfunctional team coming into their matchup last night with Philly. Between the injuries and DwightGate, you could make a case no team was on thinner ice going into the second season. But to do that, you’d have to overlook a 76er squad that’s unraveling faster than. With noor, the Magic won by 13 while shooting 53 percent from the field and a ridiculous 61 percent from the arc. The Sixers lead the league in point-per-possession defense (mostly because they started so quickly this year), but yet still gave up 113 points, and big nights from(26 points, 16 rebounds) and(16 points, 13 rebounds) …made his first career start for Orlando, and yet did it for a team looking to build momentum going into the playoffs. Something doesn’t seem right here …andcombined for 51 points in Denver’s three-point win in Houston. The loss – the fourth in a row for the Rockets – pushed them just a little closer to the brink of not even getting into the playoffs. Just a week ago, they looked like they might finish with a five seed … At one point,really saidis a future All-Star. And no, we don’t think he was drugged. Parsons had 21 last night, and is a very solid player, but we think future All-Star is pushing it …had 20 points and 10 rebounds as Phoenix moved closer to the playoffs by beating the Blazers by 18 … And San Antonio smashed Golden State by 21 despite a combined 59 points fromand