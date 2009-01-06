Miami waives Shaun Livingston

Shaun Livingston‘s PT with the Miami Heat was so few and far between, his NBA.com profile photo is still his suit-and-tie pose from the team’s website. That said, it was no surprise that the Heat cut the 23-year-old point guard four days before his contract would have become guaranteed for the rest of the season.

Livingston played in just four regular season games since signing with Miami over the summer, averaging 10 minutes per outing while still far from 100 percent healthy after his gruesome Feb. 2007 knee injury. According to the Miami Herald:

He looked stiff in his brief appearances, but had said regaining his explosion was the last stage of his rehab. The Heat had raved about his work ethic and ability in practice, and coach Erik Spoelstra emphasized that the Heat would take a long-term approach with Livingston. It’s hard to tell what kind of progress Livingston made in about three months with the Heat because he played so sparingly and the media does not get to watch practice. In recent days Spoelstra had been vague about Livingston’s status, saying the team would soon determine whether he could play in upcoming games.

The move also clears a roster spot for Alonzo Mourning, also rehabbing from a knee injury. Pat Riley has maintained he will hold a spot for ‘Zo if he wants to come back when healthy, which is reportedly about 3-4 weeks away.