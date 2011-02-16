Miami wins behind LeBron, Wade’s Play of the Year candidates

#Paul George #Dwyane Wade #Stephen Curry #LeBron James #Derrick Rose #Chris Paul
02.16.11 7 years ago 18 Comments
On his way to dropping 22 points in the first quarter of what looked like a blowout in the making, Dwyane Wade‘s best play of the night was an assist: He got a defensive rebound, turned without dribbling and fired a 90-foot dart that LeBron caught in mid-air for a layup. Incredible. Wade’s awareness to turn and immediately make that read, then the accuracy to throw a pass Tom Brady would’ve been proud of, is why he really might be the best basketball player in the world. He finished with 41 points (16-29 FG) and 12 rebounds … The Heat were up by as much as 24 in the first quarter, but Indiana cut it down to four by halftime, and used an 8-0 run in the third quarter sparked by Paul George to eventually take the lead. From there until the latter stages of the fourth quarter it was nip/tuck, until LeBron (27 pts, 6 rebs, 5 asts) flipped an off-the-glass pass to himself for a dunk that took almost all of the air out of Indiana’s gym, then scored six straight points a couple minutes later to help put it away … Chris Bosh (22 pts, 8 rebs) had a real bad sequence in the second half. It started when Josh McRoberts powered past Bosh for a layup and must have accidentally kicked Bosh in the nuts, because when McRoberts was scoring, Bosh was bent over looking like he needed to puke. On the next possession Bosh airballed a layup, and soon after that he got brain-freeze on a crossover by Darren Collison … When things were getting tense in the first half, it seemed Miami fell into extra whiny mode. LeBron stopped playing a couple of times to complain to the refs about no-calls, Erick Dampier got a tech for shoving Roy Hibbert out of frustration, and D-Wade apparently wanted somebody to call a foul on the rim when he missed a dunk right before halftime … As the Pacers went to the bench during a late-game timeout, Hibbert casually drop-kicked the ball behind his back to the ref. Did we just see the beginning of Paul George’s second dunk in the 2012 Slam Dunk contest? … You might not believe this, but once upon a time, Channing Frye was considered the future of the New York Knicks and drawing comparisons to Tim Duncan. Six years later, Frye has yet to match his rookie-season stats (12.3 ppg, 5.8 rpg) until this season (12.0 ppg 6.5 rpg), and last night he played the best game of his pro career — and it was very un-Duncan-like. Frye dropped 6 threes on his way to 31 points as Phoenix beat Utah, including 19 points in the first quarter where he was like Reggie Miller on HGH …Read More>>

Around The Web

TOPICS#Paul George#Dwyane Wade#Stephen Curry#LeBron James#Derrick Rose#Chris Paul
TAGSChanning FryeCHRIS BOSHChris PaulDaequan CookDAVID WESTDEMARCUS COUSINSDERRICK ROSEDWYANE WADEEmeka OkaforGARY PAYTONLeBron Jamesmonta ellisO.J. MayoPAUL GEORGEREGGIE MILLERROY HIBBERTSmackSTEPHEN CURRYSTEVE NASHZACH RANDOLPH

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP