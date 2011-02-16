Miami wins behind LeBron, Wade’s Play of the Year candidates

On his way to dropping 22 points in the first quarter of what looked like a blowout in the making, Dwyane Wade‘s best play of the night was an assist: He got a defensive rebound, turned without dribbling and fired a 90-foot dart that LeBron caught in mid-air for a layup. Incredible. Wade’s awareness to turn and immediately make that read, then the accuracy to throw a pass Tom Brady would’ve been proud of, is why he really might be the best basketball player in the world. He finished with 41 points (16-29 FG) and 12 rebounds … The Heat were up by as much as 24 in the first quarter, but Indiana cut it down to four by halftime, and used an 8-0 run in the third quarter sparked by Paul George to eventually take the lead. From there until the latter stages of the fourth quarter it was nip/tuck, until LeBron (27 pts, 6 rebs, 5 asts) flipped an off-the-glass pass to himself for a dunk that took almost all of the air out of Indiana’s gym, then scored six straight points a couple minutes later to help put it away … Chris Bosh (22 pts, 8 rebs) had a real bad sequence in the second half. It started when Josh McRoberts powered past Bosh for a layup and must have accidentally kicked Bosh in the nuts, because when McRoberts was scoring, Bosh was bent over looking like he needed to puke. On the next possession Bosh airballed a layup, and soon after that he got brain-freeze on a crossover by Darren Collison … When things were getting tense in the first half, it seemed Miami fell into extra whiny mode. LeBron stopped playing a couple of times to complain to the refs about no-calls, Erick Dampier got a tech for shoving Roy Hibbert out of frustration, and D-Wade apparently wanted somebody to call a foul on the rim when he missed a dunk right before halftime … As the Pacers went to the bench during a late-game timeout, Hibbert casually drop-kicked the ball behind his back to the ref. Did we just see the beginning of Paul George’s second dunk in the 2012 Slam Dunk contest? … You might not believe this, but once upon a time, Channing Frye was considered the future of the New York Knicks and drawing comparisons to Tim Duncan. Six years later, Frye has yet to match his rookie-season stats (12.3 ppg, 5.8 rpg) until this season (12.0 ppg 6.5 rpg), and last night he played the best game of his pro career — and it was very un-Duncan-like. Frye dropped 6 threes on his way to 31 points as Phoenix beat Utah, including 19 points in the first quarter where he was like Reggie Miller on HGH …Read More>>
Wade as the best basketball player in the world? Where was dude last Sunday?
as i remember it, it was Nate Rob who might have ruined Channing Frye’s career when he accidentally hit Channing’s knee with his head on a fastbreak or something.
Bruce, chill, Dime just wants to stir the readers up. Tomorrow Lebron is once again going to be the best basketball player in the world, unless its Kobe or Blake Griffin or whoever had a nice game the night before.
AMAZING play by Wade. But he traveled.
Wade to Bron play was crazy!
@4: You’re absolutely right! He lifted both feet without dribbling- pretty clear traveling violation. Nice awareness to find Lebron though!
This evening Bosh makes his debut as a visitor in his return to the City of Haters.
“Welcome to Toronto, where we pay $20 to boo ya.”
I gotta call you guys out on this because it seems like you watched the Heat vs Pacers game, but why not even give a mention to the play where McRoberts posterized LBJ? The arena lit up like crazy and James’ face on the big screen was great! It was like he went to contend and as soon as he realized this play would be on someone’s wall he tried to hide his face!
heres the link to the pass. pretty sick
[www.youtube.com]
@SJ Well if anybody knows about trying to hide after getting flushed on its Josh McRoberts. Just ask Ronnie Brewer…
If getting benched is what it takes for DeMarcus Cousins to put up those numbers, then he should come off the bench permanently. Maybe having him play with a chip on his shoulder is the key to getting him to produce more consistently. This makes those Cousins/Andrew Bynum arguments alot easier to decide, at least for now…
When given the minutes, Cousins has put up big numbers almost all season. Problem is his numbers do nothing for the team. I’d like to see him use his passing skills more as his assist numbers are lame. Cousins could be a double-double threat for the next decade but unless he matures and plays team ball, the Kings will toil at the bottom of the standings.
That pass by Wade was definitely sick… He may be "the best player in the world" (I disagree) but he absolutely makes some of the WORST commercials in the world! I want to slam my fist through the TV to make the pain end.


The Suns sucked on their last possession, they didn’t even get a shot off and got a 24 second violation. Lucky to pull out the win and Deron doesn’t look right, I thought he’d blow up and the O would open up but looks the same actually worse AND AGAINST THE SUNS!
I thought ZBo would be the best player in the world after last night?
D-Will is seriously pissing me off, it just seams like that Utah team is a mess. won’t be surprised if they don;t make the playoffs if they continue like this.
CCCCCTTTTOOOOOWWWWWNNNNNN!!!!!
Cavs win! Cavs win!
Cmon that makes their season beating the Cs and Lakers, the Heat can’t even do that sh*t!
Ramon Sessions in the house!
Not for long if Atlanta is smart.