Miami’s Big 3 Combine For The Best Play Of The Season

Sometimes teammates come together to make a play so spectacular and difficult that you can’t get over it even hours later. Funny thing about Dwyane Wade and LeBron James is that they’ve done this before – remember the football field touchdown pass Wade threw to LeBron in Indiana last season? This one might’ve been even better: Chris Bosh starting it all with a big block at the rim and then James chasing it down and somehow saving it with a 70-foot pass. We’re still not sure if he saw Wade beforehand or not. Hit the jump for the video.
Was this the best play of the season so far?
Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
season aint even a week old.
relax.
@heckler Its still the best play of the season…
And he doesnt need to see Wade, he just knows.
I was on the Hate bandwagon last season but I’m officially on the Heat bandwagon this season.
I may be a Nets fan but I cannot resist watching Lebron James throw a full court football lob pass while falling out of bounds to a wide open Dwayne Wade who knew it was coming.
They are going straight to the Finals this year and they are not losing.
great pass…sometimes annoying but great team to watch
Hella weak…I could do that in my sleep…best play of the season ha!
Could still be play of the season, it was that good.
Dope. Don’t hate unless you got one better.
At least Bosh is in the highlight. Wc is better, this Big 3 block-save-pass-dunk OR last year’s Wade to LBJ touchdown in Indiana?
That was just brutal.