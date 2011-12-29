Miami’s Big 3 Combine For The Best Play Of The Season

Sometimes teammates come together to make a play so spectacular and difficult that you can’t get over it even hours later. Funny thing about Dwyane Wade and LeBron James is that they’ve done this before – remember the football field touchdown pass Wade threw to LeBron in Indiana last season? This one might’ve been even better: Chris Bosh starting it all with a big block at the rim and then James chasing it down and somehow saving it with a 70-foot pass. We’re still not sure if he saw Wade beforehand or not. Hit the jump for the video.

Was this the best play of the season so far?

