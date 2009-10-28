Miami’s “DOUBTERS” Campaign Is Amazing

An effective ad campaign can be a goldmine. Look at Geico. Who else could make cavemen or a wad of cash with googly eyes drive you to buy insurance. Taking a page out of the book of out-the-box ideas is the Miami Heat.

For anyone that has been down in South Florida, you might have wondered what the giant black billboard with the word “DOUBTERS” written in white italics was all about on I-95 southbound just north of Miami. With no logo or identification or whom or what had placed the ad, all you could see was birds perched atop it doing their business directly onto the billboard.

As the days went by, more and more birds would appear atop the board leading to more and more droppings. So that by this week, with their home opener tonight against the Knicks, the droppings were close to covering the entire board, almost obliterating the “DOUBTERS” completely.

It wasn’t until that moment that the transformation happened: “TICKETS ON SALE NOW – HEAT.COM.” Wow. In the history of ad campaigns, this has to be one of the best. Letting all the birds of MIA literally shit on the Heat’s doubters is just simply brilliant.

I’m calling it now: Dwyane Wade for MVP.

