Miami’s “DOUBTERS” Campaign Is Amazing

An effective ad campaign can be a goldmine. Look at Geico. Who else could make cavemen or a wad of cash with googly eyes drive you to buy insurance. Taking a page out of the book of out-the-box ideas is the Miami Heat.
For anyone that has been down in South Florida, you might have wondered what the giant black billboard with the word “DOUBTERS” written in white italics was all about on I-95 southbound just north of Miami. With no logo or identification or whom or what had placed the ad, all you could see was birds perched atop it doing their business directly onto the billboard.
As the days went by, more and more birds would appear atop the board leading to more and more droppings. So that by this week, with their home opener tonight against the Knicks, the droppings were close to covering the entire board, almost obliterating the “DOUBTERS” completely.
It wasn’t until that moment that the transformation happened: “TICKETS ON SALE NOW – HEAT.COM.” Wow. In the history of ad campaigns, this has to be one of the best. Letting all the birds of MIA literally shit on the Heat’s doubters is just simply brilliant.
I’m calling it now: Dwyane Wade for MVP.
Source: SunSentinel.com
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
i like it. well everything up until that wade for mvp prediction
HAhahahahah that is great.
Unplanned greatness! – Now that D is finally balling in some proper sneakers I’m all for him snagging the MVP.
No more WalMart issue Cons.
Jeen…Yuss… Nothing short of it.
Really thought that billboard was put up by Lamar and Khloe.
Damn, they musta fed those birds some ex-lax or somethin. They crapped all over that sign like the Knicks are gonna crap all over the Heat! Well maybe next year when D-Wade is in NYC…
At first I thought the “doubters” was a couterpoint to LBJs “witness” campaign. Guess not
man that is brilliant.
I knew from the moment I saw the billboard driving on 95 it was a heat ad but NOW I flipping get what it means..
great ad campaign.
p.s. only the cavemen make people buy insurance. the googly eyed money is just extremely retarded
I doubt it was intentional,lol
NICE! Heat has a pretty solid core this year. If Beasley can focus on playing ball then it would be a good season for them. D Wade is for sure an mvp candidate. Very smart marketing ad.
werent they eliminated by a team that has ‘bird’ logo?
and now they’re letting ‘birds’ shit on them even before the season starts?
Thats real cool! Great marketing team!
hear hear, APE.