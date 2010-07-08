Miami’s last-ditch pitch to LeBron

Before LeBron James causes a party in one city and breaks hearts in five others, the teams still in pursuit of the NBA’s biggest star are undoubtedly vying for one last audience with LBJ before he goes live on-air at 9 p.m. tonight on ESPN. What will those teams say to LeBron should they get his ear for a last-ditch pitch? First up: Miami’s Pat Riley:

“We all respect your quest for glory. We know it’s not only about championship rings or scoring records. It’s about adding your name to a long list of legends that continue to live on through this day, the legends whose stories fathers tell their kids long after they’ve moved on from playing professional basketball. Chamberlain. Magic. Russell. Bird. Jordan. Come to Miami, and we’ll add your name to that list when all is said and done.

“Don’t forget, every one of those players had a talented supporting cast. And even though the rest of the guys brought a lot to the table, they were even more dangerous because of that one special player. We’ve got Dwyane and Chris here now to help you earn that goal, two players far above anyone you’ve ever played with in Cleveland. You don’t think it’s going to be hard to find some guys to play with you, do you? Name me anyone, and I’ll go get them. Hell, if I can push Beasley out the door and get someone you want on the team, it’s a win-win for both of us.

“And before you mention it, let’s squash the idea of this town forever and always being known as ‘Wade County.’ It was a cute gimmick that defined a time when Dwyane was our only ray of hope. Things have changed now, and the moment you step into a Heat uniform, you will be embraced and loved by everyone in this vibrant town. People will line up at the gates to watch you play at American Airlines Arena, and they’ll line up at Mansion and Cameo for the after-party on South Beach.

“Because let’s be honest, there aren’t many places that have the persona and ego to match yours. A superstar needs a city where he can shine. A superstar needs a city where he can live out the luxurious lifestyle he’s always wanted. After your first win in a Heat uniform, we’ll rent out the entire Fontainebleau Hotel for you and the rest of the team to go party. I’ll even get Delonte‘s family to serve as waiters and waitresses for the night — and I’ll make sure nobody tips them.

“Your time in Cleveland has run its course, and joining us here in Miami is the natural progression as the next step in your career. We know Cleveland’s home, we know it’s where you grew up, but they’ve done all they can do, and it’s just not working. First it was Larry Hughes. Then they pulled a play out of our book and added Shaq. Mo Williams couldn’t help you. Antawn Jamison didn’t work out either. Is it ever going to work out? How many years of your prime are you willing to wait and find out?

“Come to Miami, and you won’t have to wait long before we size your finger for your first championship ring. Come to Miami, and the lifestyle you’ve dreamed about since your days at St. Vincent-St. Mary’s will unfold before your very eyes. Come to Miami, and mingle with anyone you need to help your legend grow as far and wide as the Miami skyline. Because if any city needs a King, it’s this one.”

