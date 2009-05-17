Miami’s Vices

Yesterday I told you to come back later to check out the kicks that I copped at Air Traffic Control, so here they are. These crispy Air Max 90 Premiums are nice, and like all other Air Max 90s, super comfortable. But besides just showing you what I was rockin’ in the gym, I figured I’d highlight some of the gems from Virrick Park.
These are just a few of the kicks that caught my eye…
Come back tomorrow to read all about the championships. It was crazy!
Last pic…
shaq shoes?
that last pic is awesome.
LMAO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
How homie got on some house shoes and an ankle bracelet??? Hahahahahaha!
And those FILA’s are ugly as hell
last pic LMFAO!!! someone’s watching LOL!
Notice how that last pic was taken from behind with a zoom lens…lol
LMAO! It went from bad to ugly fast! First the Shaq Fu’s and then the debo’s and the 5-0 charm anklet. Ayo welcome to the hood!
HAHAHAHAHAHA CLASSIC!!!! homeboy got out for hoop…gotta love it. but damn…really tho?