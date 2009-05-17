Miami’s Vices

Yesterday I told you to come back later to check out the kicks that I copped at Air Traffic Control, so here they are. These crispy Air Max 90 Premiums are nice, and like all other Air Max 90s, super comfortable. But besides just showing you what I was rockin’ in the gym, I figured I’d highlight some of the gems from Virrick Park.

These are just a few of the kicks that caught my eye…

Come back tomorrow to read all about the championships. It was crazy!