Michael Beasley can still be a Top-10 superstar

Whatever words you would use to describe 2010 Kevin Durant — phenomenal, next biggest thing, etc. — Michael Beasley was once upon a time on the fast track to be even better.

But you don’t need B.I.G. to tell you that Things Done Changed.

One year after Durant (25.8 ppg, 11.1 rpg) owned college basketball and got picked No. 2 in the NBA Draft, Beasley duplicated the feat, topping KD’s freshman stats with 26.2 points and 12.4 rebounds per game. While Durant went into the pros with expectations to someday lead the League in scoring, Beasley was seen as a lock for annual 20-and-10 averages; something like what Len Bias was supposed to be.

Halfway through Durant’s third pro season and Beasley’s second, their careers are no longer traveling neck-and-neck on the same path. Durant is where we thought he’d be; a viable MVP candidate challenging for the scoring crown and leading his team into a playoff chase. Beasley? After a statistical letdown of a rookie year (13.9 ppg, 5.4 rpg) and a rough summer off the court, he’s putting up solid numbers in his first turn as a full-time starter — averaging 16.1 points and 6.6 rebounds for the playoff-bound Miami Heat — but the hype surrounding him has cooled off considerably.

Does Beasley still have it in him to be a future franchise player? Durant may be leaving him in the dust now, but I’m not ready to lower Beasley’s ceiling just yet. While his most recent game wasn’t exactly his best work, scoring three points as the Heat got destroyed in Charlotte on Wednesday, Beasley has had some gems: 28 points against Oklahoma City, 21 and 10 boards in a win over Phoenix, 26-8 against San Antonio, and 28-11 against Toronto, all in the last month or so.

Also, in gauging the Durant/Beasley divide, you have to consider the learning curve. Durant stepped in immediately having to be The Franchise for the Sonics/Thunder, whereas Beasley has had greater margin for error — and, consequently, less responsibility — with Dwyane Wade occupying that spot in Miami. So while Durant got crunch-time reps from Day One with the offense geared around him and defenses focused on him, Beasley mostly came off the bench as a rookie, and this season still takes a seat sometimes in the fourth quarter in favor of Udonis Haslem. He’s been given the opportunity to shine, but not necessarily the opportunity to lead.

Much of Beasley’s future depends on what D-Wade does this summer. Wade clearly has more fun playing with Beasley than anybody else on the Heat (they hook up for at least one or two alley-oops every game) and appreciates having a second scorer capable of dropping 20 per night. But if that’s not enough to keep Wade in Miami, Beasly could find himself as the new Franchise as early as next season. Or, the Heat’s expansive cap room could land them two certified All-Stars in free agency, meaning Beasley could find himself slotted No. 3 on the totem pole. And if one of those signings is a power forward like Amar’e Stoudemire, Chris Bosh or Carlos Boozer, B-Easy could even find himself traded to another team. Fact is, the future of one of the most talented players in the NBA is as much up in the air as any of the 2010 superstar free agents, only this player won’t have a choice as to where he plays next.

Look at Beasley’s game. I’ll be conservative and say he’s 6-7 or 6-8, same height as Carmelo Anthony. He can score from just about anywhere on the floor, handle the ball, and being left-handed makes him that much harder to defend. He has the tools and instincts to be a double-digit rebounder. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Beasley eventually top out as a 24-25 ppg scorer while grabbing 8-9 boards a night.

Has he done some childish things? Are his defense and willingness to pass areas that need work? Yes, and yet we once asked those same questions about ‘Melo and Kobe and plenty other stars.

Now look at the players whom we presume will be elite-level stars over the next decade. Can Beasley be better than Wade, Kobe, LeBron, Durant, Dwight Howard and Chris Paul? Probably not. But that leaves four spots to fill on the Top-10 list, and with his skill set and potential, I don’t see why Beasley can’t fit in there next to ‘Melo and Brandon Roy. Anybody else you bring up — Tyreke, Deron, D-Rose, Parker, etc. — it’s completely realistic to predict Beasley will be just as good or better than them.

It’s not 2008 anymore. Mike Beasley is no longer a can’t-miss superstar, no longer a certain franchise savior. In 2010, there is a lot more room for “miss” and a lot more uncertainty. But he’s still a pretty damn good player, still just 21 years old. He also has history on his side in the form of Kobe, D-Will, Tracy McGrady, Danny Granger, Joe Johnson, Chauncey Billups, Monta Ellis, Al Jefferson and Steve Nash. None of them were immediate stars, either.

The sky is still the limit for Beasley. He’ll just have to work harder for it than we originally thought.