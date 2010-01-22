Michael Beasley can still be a Top-10 superstar

Whatever words you would use to describe 2010 Kevin Durant — phenomenal, next biggest thing, etc. — Michael Beasley was once upon a time on the fast track to be even better.
But you don’t need B.I.G. to tell you that Things Done Changed.
One year after Durant (25.8 ppg, 11.1 rpg) owned college basketball and got picked No. 2 in the NBA Draft, Beasley duplicated the feat, topping KD’s freshman stats with 26.2 points and 12.4 rebounds per game. While Durant went into the pros with expectations to someday lead the League in scoring, Beasley was seen as a lock for annual 20-and-10 averages; something like what Len Bias was supposed to be.
Halfway through Durant’s third pro season and Beasley’s second, their careers are no longer traveling neck-and-neck on the same path. Durant is where we thought he’d be; a viable MVP candidate challenging for the scoring crown and leading his team into a playoff chase. Beasley? After a statistical letdown of a rookie year (13.9 ppg, 5.4 rpg) and a rough summer off the court, he’s putting up solid numbers in his first turn as a full-time starter — averaging 16.1 points and 6.6 rebounds for the playoff-bound Miami Heat — but the hype surrounding him has cooled off considerably.
Does Beasley still have it in him to be a future franchise player? Durant may be leaving him in the dust now, but I’m not ready to lower Beasley’s ceiling just yet. While his most recent game wasn’t exactly his best work, scoring three points as the Heat got destroyed in Charlotte on Wednesday, Beasley has had some gems: 28 points against Oklahoma City, 21 and 10 boards in a win over Phoenix, 26-8 against San Antonio, and 28-11 against Toronto, all in the last month or so.
Also, in gauging the Durant/Beasley divide, you have to consider the learning curve. Durant stepped in immediately having to be The Franchise for the Sonics/Thunder, whereas Beasley has had greater margin for error — and, consequently, less responsibility — with Dwyane Wade occupying that spot in Miami. So while Durant got crunch-time reps from Day One with the offense geared around him and defenses focused on him, Beasley mostly came off the bench as a rookie, and this season still takes a seat sometimes in the fourth quarter in favor of Udonis Haslem. He’s been given the opportunity to shine, but not necessarily the opportunity to lead.
Much of Beasley’s future depends on what D-Wade does this summer. Wade clearly has more fun playing with Beasley than anybody else on the Heat (they hook up for at least one or two alley-oops every game) and appreciates having a second scorer capable of dropping 20 per night. But if that’s not enough to keep Wade in Miami, Beasly could find himself as the new Franchise as early as next season. Or, the Heat’s expansive cap room could land them two certified All-Stars in free agency, meaning Beasley could find himself slotted No. 3 on the totem pole. And if one of those signings is a power forward like Amar’e Stoudemire, Chris Bosh or Carlos Boozer, B-Easy could even find himself traded to another team. Fact is, the future of one of the most talented players in the NBA is as much up in the air as any of the 2010 superstar free agents, only this player won’t have a choice as to where he plays next.
Look at Beasley’s game. I’ll be conservative and say he’s 6-7 or 6-8, same height as Carmelo Anthony. He can score from just about anywhere on the floor, handle the ball, and being left-handed makes him that much harder to defend. He has the tools and instincts to be a double-digit rebounder. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Beasley eventually top out as a 24-25 ppg scorer while grabbing 8-9 boards a night.
Has he done some childish things? Are his defense and willingness to pass areas that need work? Yes, and yet we once asked those same questions about ‘Melo and Kobe and plenty other stars.
Now look at the players whom we presume will be elite-level stars over the next decade. Can Beasley be better than Wade, Kobe, LeBron, Durant, Dwight Howard and Chris Paul? Probably not. But that leaves four spots to fill on the Top-10 list, and with his skill set and potential, I don’t see why Beasley can’t fit in there next to ‘Melo and Brandon Roy. Anybody else you bring up — Tyreke, Deron, D-Rose, Parker, etc. — it’s completely realistic to predict Beasley will be just as good or better than them.
It’s not 2008 anymore. Mike Beasley is no longer a can’t-miss superstar, no longer a certain franchise savior. In 2010, there is a lot more room for “miss” and a lot more uncertainty. But he’s still a pretty damn good player, still just 21 years old. He also has history on his side in the form of Kobe, D-Will, Tracy McGrady, Danny Granger, Joe Johnson, Chauncey Billups, Monta Ellis, Al Jefferson and Steve Nash. None of them were immediate stars, either.
The sky is still the limit for Beasley. He’ll just have to work harder for it than we originally thought.
It trully is sad to watch a talented kid piss his talent away. Even with all the talent in the world it doesnt matter unless your mentality is that of somebody who wants to be the best and wants to win. I dont read about him getting in the weight room or working hard on his game is the summer. Until he commits himself to getting better he will always have subpar years.
Please, do not put Carmelo in the same group with B-Roy again. Carmelo is a tier one player. Not tier 2. B-Roy belongs with Joe Johnson and those type of guys. Carmelo is a headache and the purest scorer in the league right now, who’s D has picked up and shot selection is the best its ever been. B Roy can never be what Melo is.
Good article.
Only unfair comparison is comparin Beas to Durant cuz Durant’s been the man on his squad since he came in while Beas was about the fourth or fifth option comin in. It’ll level out if DWade leaves and Beas gets a longer leash
how cute… no he’s a miniature young derrick coleman and if his head wasn’t so big he would be 6-6 1/2 he’s a short powerforward with a mini handle and a nice shot. I think his ceiling is 21 and 9 which is still great but not what people expected his ups are high but his lows are that much lower and I don’t think he’s smart enough to figure that out.
I just ain’t sold on Beasley. I’ve watched him a lot looking for that spark, and all I see is a guy who looks for his and occasionally turns into a jacker. Half the time he don’t even look like he gives a fuck at all. I watched 3 Heat games in a week, and didn’t see him pass once, NOT ONCE. He just doesn’t seem like he is even star material, let alone super star.
I SUPPORT MICHAEL BEASLEY.
Here’s hoping that his game continues to evolve and that he becomes a positive force in the community and a PROBLEM on the court!
Beasley has a fundamental problem. He’s a power forward in a small forward’s body, he has the skill set to play small forward but not the speed. He has the ability to play power forward but not the size or strength. If I were coaching the heat I’d move him to small forward and let the chips fall where they may. As a small forward he could very well end up being a poor man’s Melo. But again he really doesn’t have the type of speed or strength necessary to pull off that game. He’d probably be more useful as a scorer off the bench for some team.
I agree with control.. Many times he looks like he don’t even care… He was beastin cats in college tho!
Durant was allowed to do whatever in his Rookie year, Braz was forced to learn and watch Wade. But as a Heat fan, you see a HUGE change this year. Just his demeanor and the way he plays are very different compared to last season.
He is scoring and not as timid, and takes it to the hole alot more often. His D has gotten alot better as well. He still as a long way to go and can’t be compared to Durant – but he is going to be very very good, I have no doubt.
GOHEAT.
Let me summarize his game for you – drive left past slow defenders, shoot open jump shots Wade creates. I don’t understand why people are so obsessed with him. If he gets his own team and teams focus their defense on him you’ll see he Beasley isn’t all that. Beasley is wasting Wade’s time.
The Heat didn’t want him in the 1st place. Spoelstra is learning himself. His confidence was taken away his rookie year. The Heat isn’t the team for him to flourish & they have no PG. Chalmers is doodoo like Duhon. He can’t even create easy shots for himself. Beasley would be perfect in N.O./Phx/Dallas/Even in AtL for bum M.Williams. He’s just not good. I miss Childress man. Once Beasley gets a PG he’ll be alright or a coach who lets him play. Another High Risk/High Reward guy. Wouldn’t mind him in NY wth a PG or even Cleveland with Magic James.
Is every player in the N.B.A. dumb for the most part. It kills me how people call players dumb or smart based of media. The good guys are smart or something. The reason people hate some players are crazy to me. His job is to play basketball.
Imagine if Westbrook actually puts it all together & Jeff Green was a tad bit better. Durant would put up even better #”s. It’s all in the situation. It’s why everyone only thinks the N.B.A. is about Lebron & Kobe. You know how dissapointed Stern and the masses were Orlando upset the plan. It was a silence that they almost got swept. AGAIN. If it wasn’t for the Greatest shot in Playoff History. LOL.
I agree Dywane, Beasley is a waste of rooster spot. Stats wise he’s ok. but what the stats don’t tell you is Beasley can’t compete. How deep can Miami go in the playoffs with Beasley’s predictable offense and terrible defense. Miami should trade him right away and stop wasting Wade’s time. Drive left past slow defenders and shoot open jumpshots. A lot of players in the league can do that. People give Beasley way too much credit. Put Beasley on a team where he is the number 1 option and you’ll see Beasley isn’t that good.
i still believe. wish him good luck going forward
On another team, he would flourish – but slow and steady. The Heat are in a position to get drastically better next year, so why not Beaz learn some things before they go into “Elite” or “contender” status.
Dude will be fine, just needs a little fire under him.
I think they are developing B-Easy the right way (mostly). Being a Heat fan and watching about 90% of their games, I’ve seen what he can do. For those who say he doesn’t pass obviously don’t watch the games. When the plays are called for him on an iso, he goes to work. But he’s always looking for the cutter, and always looking for a better shot. You see him sometimes hesitate with his shot because he’s looking to pass.
His defense is getting a lot better, and he’s cut down on his mistakes. He’s standing up for himself and becoming more vocal.
For those who say he looks like he doesn’t care don’t realize that the coaches regard him as having the best work ethic outside of maybe Haslem. He does battle in their for the boards and I’ve seen him more than a few times follow his own miss.
He’s just hindered because they have Wade in their and Haslem is still held in higher regard. He’s still gonna be a great player. I agree with AB that he’ll be on that second tier of talent along the lines of Carlos Boozer maybe. I hope they keep him with the Heat. A Wade, Beasley, Bosh combo would be awesome!!!
GO HEAT!!!!!
I’m still not sold. I think Antawn Jamison is his ceiling. Good player, but definitely not top 10 and not a franchise player.
Blue
You’ve watched more Heat games than I for sure, but the ones I HAVE seen he wasn’t looking to pass anything. The guy is averaging 1apg and if there is a breakdown of how often he passes compared to shots the ball I bet you’d be surprised. I bet the amount of times he passes the ball is very close to the amount of times he inbounds the ball.
I’m willing to accept that I am wrong, but I don’t think I am…guy is a jacker.
If ‘working harder’ means getting his head right, then I think yes, that is what he has to do to ascend to star status.
If he gets his personal stuff sorted out (and just because we haven’t heard anything about it doesn’t mean he has), then I agree he can be really good. And I really hope that he can.
Unfortunately, just because he’s apparently kicked his drug habit doesn’t mean that all the issues that contributed to its development are gone.
@ control
don’t get me wrong bro, he’s a jacker when he wants to be. when i watched him in last year’s rookie/sohpmore game, homeboy didn’t pass for shit!!! once he got his hand on the rock, it’s like it was glued to his hand. he’s not the assist man though because he’s not really a facilitator, but he’s more than willing to swing the ball around. i just feel bad for the guy because he gets a bad rap.
he’s one of the more ‘fun’ players on the team, and he seems to like to joke around. always saying stuff while the announcers are talking during pre-game shoot around. he seems like a good all around kid.
Kwame Brown is a waste of “rooster?”(roster) spot not Mike Beasley………
@ Blue
Cause the Rookie/Soph game is a good meter on players…..
He only just turned 21, he likes to have fun. But for the people who watch the majority of Heat games, I think you can see more of a focus to him this year than last. Lebron has fun to, talking it up and messing around – not comparing Beaz to Lebron but I’m just saying. He’s a good kid, who had a few screw ups – but every kid does. He’ll be fine.
Seems solid to me.
Can he be a top-10 superstar sharing the spotlight with Wade?
Doubt it.
I think in a couple of years he can be a solid franchise piece if he matures.
Sorta like Joe Johnson for ATL.
One thing’s known for sure, we definitely can’t ask this question with the same “Will Sebastian Telfair Be a Superstar?” skeptisicm.
Dude produces.
@ Jake
I wasn’t saying that anything was wrong with him in the rook/soph game. I was just pointing it out. for some people that’s what they see from him. sometimes once you get a label thrown on you, it’s hard to shake it. trust me, i know what he’s capable of. like i said, i’ve watched about 90% of Heat games this season so i’ve seen a pretty good piece of b-easy
I’ve missed about 5 games this season. All things considered with this heat team and the situation he is in, I think he’ll be fine. Having the talent and developing the talent are two different things. The guy is learning. I think he will be fine.
Ive seen every game beasley has played as a professional. First off he always defers to wade when hes in the game and is constantly looking to pass. When wade is on the bench he is the only guy on our team that can create his own shot so hes doing what he has to do. Secondly Dime you are completely wrong in saying that Wade loves playing with him. I sit 2 rows behind the heat bench and every other game I hear wade screaming at spoeltstra from the court to bring in haslem thus taking out Beasley. Not to mention you can just tell from wades body Language that he isnt a big Beasley fan. He doesnt even look his way in big situations if by chance hes in the game. That said Beasley gets his shot off at will and takes it to the basket better then just about any power forward in the league finishing with both hands. His defense is still terrible but lightyears better then it was last year. He’s a work in progress but I do see him becoming a superstar. Hes one of the most talented scoring PFs in the league hands down.
I don’t think Beas realizes who he is yet…meaning, you were the #2 pick in the Draft, you put up crazy numbers in college, you’ve got a tremendous upside to your game. I don’t think we’ll really see his potential until her realizes that his contributions will help Wade and the Heat to the next level.
He plays like the dude in a pickup game who’s good, but doesn’t want to offend the people who all know each other. If he gets the right mentality, I see him being a poor man’s Scottie Pippen or a better Lamar Odom. But not a superstar or a franchise player.
@biggest Heat fan
Wade yells at Spolestra for Haslem? Really?
I’ve watched all the Heat games I’ve never noticed it or read about it. I can understand Wade wanting Haslem, especially towards to end and I think Wade sometimes does get frustrated with Michael, but at the same time I think they are developing a better chemistry. I do not think Wade dis-likes him by any means.
I didn’t say he dislikes him just doesnt trust him yet. And he’s definitely not his favorite player to play with. Any other heat fans out there see him call for Haslem…
Yeah, I do see that he doesn’t trust them, but lately they seem to be playing together better. It’s not that I don’t believe he calls for Haslem, I just never saw that – I believe he trust Haslem way more at this point as they have been together so long. Let’s just hope they don’t get blown out like they did against the Bobs. Alot of people are hating on Spolestra but that game is ALL on the players.
@ Jake & Second Biggest Heat Fan :)
I’ve never seen wade call for haslem in the game, but I have seen him give beasley looks that could burn a hole in a wall. I dont get the dbl standard in miami they scorn beasley often for messing up , but there are so many times when Wade is literally killed on D. (maybe because of his off ball defense) ,leaving his man wide open and haslem Id say at best is an average defender besides drawing the charges. It just gets me when they do that to the guy. Their defense is far from perfect.
Either way nobody on miami right now should be talking about anyone else, they all need a checking because this Jakyl and Hyde thing isn’t working for me.
solid article
Spoelestra and Riley have this kid leashed, if he played just as much as wade he’d put up 20 and 7 a game easily.
Also, D-Wade takes some straight up faggot shots, and ignores the hot hand when beasley’s lighting it up.