Michael Beasley Gets A New Job

Don’t worry, we still think Michael Beasley can be a top-10 superstar, but it is true that B-Easy is getting a new job. This Friday, adidas is putting Beasley to work as a Champs Sports employee at Aventura Mall in Miami to get fans excited about the new, Official NBA Shop at Champs Sports. Trading in his Miami Heat duds for a Champs uniform, the second-year star will be personal shopper for a few lucky fans and work behind the register. If you’re in the area, this is something you certainly don’t want to miss.
The Official NBA Shops at Champs launched last month and will be at all Champs nationwide by the start of next season. Kind of like House of Hoops for Nike Basketball product, it’s a dedicated place at Champs which serves as a one-stop destination for all adidas NBA gear.
Friday, from 4:30 – 5:30 PM, they’ll also be giving away signed Beasley items, gift cards and other prizes. Let us know if you swing through by hitting us up on Twitter with a Twitpic from the shop.
Champs Sports @ Aventura Mall
19575 Biscayne Boulevard
Miami, FL 33180
What other players would you love to see do something like this?
Beasley needs to get rid of the braids
B-Easy is fast becoming one of my favorite players in the league. He’s just gotta take it to the rack a little more, and he’ll be solid!!
When he plays with a little fire in his ass, he can make some spectacular plays at both ends of the floor.
@DIME
I know it’s way too early in his career to write him off but at what point can you say he will not be a top 10 superstar? 5 years? 10 years? Just wondering.
If Beasley wasn’t in the league, I could TOTALLY see him working at Champs/Footlocker; sporting the stripes…lol
This dude has so much potential. It seems like his skill and ability makes the game easy for him. Rebounding, decent handles, smooth jumper, jumping ability this kid’s got it. The only two things really missing is defense and discipline. If this guy can just mature like Carmelo did he will be a force in the league and maybe Dwayne Wade doesnt need to go anywhere after all. But right now until he focuses about being a great basketball player he would just be an above average pro.
Anyway the footlocker gig seems pretty cool haha.
I see his scoring ceiling somewhere around 18ppg a game – not bad, but not enough by itself to keep D-Wade around. Good thing living in Miami is like being on vacation year round.
Fellow 2008 draftee Joe Alexander might be doing something like this full-time next season…
The next derrick coleman