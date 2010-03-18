Michael Beasley Gets A New Job

Don’t worry, we still think Michael Beasley can be a top-10 superstar, but it is true that B-Easy is getting a new job. This Friday, adidas is putting Beasley to work as a Champs Sports employee at Aventura Mall in Miami to get fans excited about the new, Official NBA Shop at Champs Sports. Trading in his Miami Heat duds for a Champs uniform, the second-year star will be personal shopper for a few lucky fans and work behind the register. If you’re in the area, this is something you certainly don’t want to miss.

The Official NBA Shops at Champs launched last month and will be at all Champs nationwide by the start of next season. Kind of like House of Hoops for Nike Basketball product, it’s a dedicated place at Champs which serves as a one-stop destination for all adidas NBA gear.

Friday, from 4:30 – 5:30 PM, they’ll also be giving away signed Beasley items, gift cards and other prizes. Let us know if you swing through by hitting us up on Twitter with a Twitpic from the shop.

Champs Sports @ Aventura Mall

19575 Biscayne Boulevard

Miami, FL 33180

What other players would you love to see do something like this?

