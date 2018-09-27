Michael Beasley’s Media Day Interview Turned Into An Existential Meditation On Space And Time

#LA Lakers
09.26.18 52 mins ago

Getty Image

When the Lakers signed Michael Beasley this summer to play alongside LeBron James, we all knew the entertainment factor would be off the charts. We just had no idea it would literally start on day one. But then at the Lakers’ media day this week, Beasley proceeded to give one of the great interviews in recent memory.

For those of us not evolved enough to access that elusive 11th percentage point of brainpower that separates the mortals from the mental giants, this exchange with ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin might be too much for our meager minds to comprehend.

One of the crucial skills an NBA player has to develop is the ability to provide non-answers to questions they’d rather not address, but this is a whole other level. Beasley’s responses here are not only a master class in the subtle art of circular reasoning (and passive aggression), but a brief and enlightening journey into his interplanetary wokeness and an existential meditation on the nature of space and time. Behold:

Around The Web

TOPICS#LA Lakers
TAGSLA LAKERSMICHAEL BEASLEY

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.25.18 2 days ago 3 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.24.18 2 days ago 2 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lupe Fiasco, Brockhampton, And Metric

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lupe Fiasco, Brockhampton, And Metric

09.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.18.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.17.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

09.14.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP