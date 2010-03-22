Michael Beasley & Mario Chalmers Rock a Different Uniform

Last week, I told you about Michael Beasley‘s new job, and apparently he wasn’t half bad. Over 150 people came out to the Champs Sports at Aventura Mall in Miami last Friday, while Beasley and Mario Chalmers stayed for an hour and a half hanging with fans, signing autographs and helping people shop. Always a character, Beas kept the mic the entire time. Check out the pics below.

What other players would you love to see do something like this?

