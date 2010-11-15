Michael Beasley: “Now I have something to prove to the world”

Ten games into this season, Beasley is averaging 20.5 points and 5.2 rebounds on 48 percent shooting from the field. Last week he dropped a new career-high 42 points on Sacramento, before pouring in 35 on New York and 25 on Atlanta over the weekend. For our Dime #60 NBA Preview issue, we got up with Beasley before the beginning of the rest of his career:
Michael Beasley is not going to blow smoke.
He is not going to pretend his one-in-a-million talent is some kind of curse, that what he does on a basketball court has subjected him to a miserable life of invasive reporters and heckling fans and too much pressure to win at all costs. Pro athletes are not immune to the mental and psychological vulnerabilities of any human, but really? He who is tortured doth not have “Super Cool Bease” tattooed across his back from shoulder-to-shoulder, sitting atop another tat reading “God’s Son” between large angel wings.
Talent, in this case, is most certainly a gift.
Talent ushered Michael Beasley from the jagged edges of the Washington, D.C. area all the way to the NBA. Talent has earned him just under $9 million in two years as a pro, with another $4.9 million going into his bank account this season. And talent has bought him what the money cannot — at 21 years old, a second chance to have a career defined by labels like “All-Star” and “franchise player” instead of “bust.”
Beasley is entering his first season with the Minnesota Timberwolves. In July, the 6-8 forward was traded by the Miami Heat in a middle-of-the-night agreement for a measly pair of future second-round draft picks, just two years after he was the No. 2 overall pick in the NBA Draft. (Even Darko stuck with his original team longer than that.) Beasley averaged 14.3 points and 5.9 rebounds in Miami, but having yet to reach the 20-and-10 potential he seemed destined to fulfill following his lone college season at Kansas State — plus two well-publicized incidents off the court involving marijuana, and a stint in a drug rehab center — his nascent career is already at a crossroads.
Great offensive force. Could become an above-average defender too. Hope it works out for him. Playing with his old HS rival (Love) will motivate him!
Great interview I hope Beasley continues his great play. I’d love for him to get his averages to around 22 and 7
Great interview. I think the trade was the best for him. His game is that is best suited to build up by learning from mistakes on a bad squad. If they didn’t trade him, he wouldve just been like Mario Chalmers, just riding the bench in Miami
I like Beasley. i think it can be hard for high highly touted rookies to come into the league and play with a player like Wade, its like being dropped in at the deep end, you have to change your game to fit his and there isnt room for error. Being on a crappyer team like ‘sota give him freedom, lets him be the focal point of the offense and play a style thats more natural to him, he could really flourish and finally become the player everyone expected him to be.
can he win the MIP this year? or is that reserved for guys no one expected to be good.
Miami would have been better in keeping Beasley instead of signing that fake ass of a power forward Chris Bosh…
Great interview, changes my opinion of him a little bit. I still think he’s a retard on the court sometimes (I haven’t watched him this year), but he definitely seems a lot more level headed than the general perception is. I called him a bust a good dozen times (and he has been), but it looks like he might actually change that.
he is paul pierce with a mix of carmelo anthony
Thought this kid was ready to be a bust, but then this season came along. Wish the best for him, cause he has the talent, he just didn’t fit the offense of his first team. Now that he found his groove, kid’s showing us what he can do. Props.
chances r for the people who r ready, Beasley is ready.
Big deal he’s gettin 5more pts in a bad team so what?? He needs to get more boards.
Kennedy
The really poor versions of pierce and melo right?
beaz…never leave the wolves…please
If Dwyane Wade came to the heat when Alonzo was the franchise, would he have gotten the chance to be once on the best in the world? I dont think so. Mike Beasley in a few years will be the best at whatever position he plays. He is that that GOOD!!!
This was one of the best article I have read in three years since Beasley been in the league, everybody was always trying to put this young man down, its good to see something finally trying to push him up. I wish nothing but the best for Beas, I have from the begining and I will until the end. Beas has a story that any young man coming up these days can relate too, especially coming from the D.C. area, you have to fight to survive out here and when you think you made it, you still have to fight even harder. But with that said haters are everywhere and people love to hate. I love sitting back watching this guy play, if I could’ve played in the NBA he has the game I would love to have…he can do it all inside and out. I just hope Beas stays focus and don’t let up. I want him to remember all the haters and all the people that called him a bust..He can forgive but dont forget. I had so many people call me crazy for supporting him, telling me he ain’t goin to be anything and why he aint doing this and aint doing that…I just be like do you actually watch the kid play…if you know basketball then you can see what happen to him miami…but thats all in the past…Now im a T-wovles fan and i know that they’re not goin to be the greatest team this year but i love watching them play…i haven’t missed a game this year and I won’t..good luck Beas and the T-wovles…you have a better than bright future!!!
@Andre Johnson
Yes!!!
If Dwade went to Miami in Alonzo’s Hey Day, he still would of been great. First of all, he’s better. Secondly their positions complement each other with the inside/outside game.
Nonetheless, I’m very happy for Beasley and glad he got his chance. He’s doing well.
And from the games I’ve seen. He’s not just jacking up shots, cause he plays for a bad team no one cares about. He’s actually doing guys nasty straight up in their face and getting his points within the offense to boot.
“Michael Beasley is not going to blow smoke.”
Haha, that’s what got him traded…blowin’ too much smoke!
He was so misunderstood and blamed for everything here in Miami. Our coaches said he worked harder than anyone yet people said he was lazy.
I hope things continue to get better for him.
Get him on your fantasy team ASAP. B Easy!!
Please don’t compare him to the slow-footed, no D Carmelo Anthony!
T-Wolves will improve… They still haven’t had a healthy Jonny Flynn and Martell Webster is still hurt… They have a chance to win 35-40 games this year