Michael Beasley: “Pat Riley Wins At Any Cost”

There’s no one that had a crazier summer than Michael Beasley. And now in sunny Minnesota, he’s looking to get things back on track. So as training camp nears, T-Wolves writer Jonah Ballow spoke with B-Easy about all sorts of topics ranging from this upcoming season to getting in 50-minute shape instead of 48-minute. (Perhaps he thinks the T-Wolves will be playing a lot of overtime games this year.) But of all the soundbites, it’s his thoughts on Pat Riley and the Heat that you’ll definitely want to hear.

Jonah Ballow: We talked a little bit about the Miami Heat last time. I know you are putting them in your rearview mirror but what do you think about what they did with LeBron, Wade, Bosh, and putting those stars together? Michael Beasley: I think that speaks to Pat Riley, you know exactly who he is. Pat Riley is a winner, winner, winner, that’s pretty much all it is. They got three of the best guys in the NBA, they got the best role players in the NBA, you know they are trying to win championships and that’s what Pat Riley is all about. It is unfortunate they had to get rid of me but like I said, Pat Riley wins at any cost and that’s exactly what he did.

While it’s safe to say that the majority of the basketball world was disappointed the Heat had to give up on Beasley – the No. 2 pick in the Draft just three years ago – so quickly, he had to be sent packing in order to enlist James and Bosh. As far as Riley, chalk this one up as just another city he’s burned down in order to build a kingdom.

To read the whole interview on Timberwolves.com, go HERE.

What do you think? Is what Beasley said about Riley true?

