Michael Carter-Williams Starts With A Jam, Then Gets Into Spat With Coach

Michael Carter-Williams made his return last night for a Sixers team that had dropped their first seven games of the season. His presence didn’t do much to affect the woeful team from Philly, though, and MCW even got into it with coach Brett Brown after he failed to get back on defense.
Mavs point Jameer Nelson probably didn’t expect — or was hoping a teammate would be covering for him on the back end — Carter-Williams to blow by him on the left and lift off for this two-handed jam. But that’s exactly what he did on his first possession after entering the game for Tony Wroten.
For the night, MCW had a team-high 19 points on a dreadful 6-for-19 shooting performance along with eight rebounds, five assists and six turnovers.
While he had a nice start, the Sixers were absolutely hosed by the Mavs, 123-70, and that’s not even as bad as it could have been after the Mavs outscored the Sixers 73-29 in the first half. At one point, by way of the Philadelphia Daily News‘ Bob Cooney, MCW didn’t get back on defense and coach Brett Brown let him hear about it. It seems Carter-Williams didn’t really think it was necessary since the Sixers were getting blown out so bad:
If you want a tweet that sums up Philadelphia’s night, this one does a pretty good job.
Author and Dime contributor Matthew Pierce, even gave us a running diary of the game in the form of three separate one-word questions attached to screen captures from various points during the game:
It was another in a long-line of terrible nights for Sixers fans…
(video via G4NBAVideos)
Will the Sixers ever win?
You just wrote one great article explaining MCW’s approach this season to NOT tanking, but if this story is true about him firing back at coach for not getting back on D, then it just undoes everything he proclaimed in the previous article. MCW should see that a real game situation, is the best time to play hard and try to put to use everything he has learnt. Even in a blow out, it’s important to show teammates you are giving 100% effort, else you are setting the tone for some bad habits.
I agree in principal but it’s gotta be tough to give the same effort required to stay in a close game than it is when you’re behind in a gazillion point blow out. Especially with THAT team… his teammates are terrible. They have maybe 4-5 legit nba players and a bunch of NBDL guys. I feel bad for the players. The ownership is really letting them down. Bad habits are being developed regardless whether or not his gives 100% effort. He needs to force things because his teammates are so bad. Look at Kyrie… he’s been on bad teams up until this year, playing hard and developing bad habits, and now that he has talent around him his old habits are being exposed.
I hear you Jay. If I was a 76er season ticket holder I would ask for a discount or money back. Although it is hard for the young guys to handle the losing, they are highly paid professionals, so is going to have to suck it up and use every game as a chance to get better. If I were him and I had a few moves I was working on, I would look to put them into use in a blow out. I’d still be hustling back on D no matter what. D is where you need ot put more work in and no better place to get better than with real game action, rather than practice against your NBDL team mates.
If I were him, I’d but myself a pair of Google Glass goggles and watch another game while playing. Lol