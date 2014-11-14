Michael Carter-Williams Starts With A Jam, Then Gets Into Spat With Coach

Michael Carter-Williams made his return last night for a Sixers team that had dropped their first seven games of the season. His presence didn’t do much to affect the woeful team from Philly, though, and MCW even got into it with coach Brett Brown after he failed to get back on defense.

Mavs point Jameer Nelson probably didn’t expect — or was hoping a teammate would be covering for him on the back end — Carter-Williams to blow by him on the left and lift off for this two-handed jam. But that’s exactly what he did on his first possession after entering the game for Tony Wroten.

For the night, MCW had a team-high 19 points on a dreadful 6-for-19 shooting performance along with eight rebounds, five assists and six turnovers.

While he had a nice start, the Sixers were absolutely hosed by the Mavs, 123-70, and that’s not even as bad as it could have been after the Mavs outscored the Sixers 73-29 in the first half. At one point, by way of the Philadelphia Daily News‘ Bob Cooney, MCW didn’t get back on defense and coach Brett Brown let him hear about it. It seems Carter-Williams didn’t really think it was necessary since the Sixers were getting blown out so bad:

MCW didn't get back on D. Brown yelled at him to get back then went to talk to him during stoppage. MCW appeared to point to scoreboard — Bob Cooney (@BobCooney76) November 14, 2014

Cont…. Brown walked away and assistant Lloyd Pierce talked to MCW. Not exactly sure what it all meant. — Bob Cooney (@BobCooney76) November 14, 2014

If you want a tweet that sums up Philadelphia’s night, this one does a pretty good job.

Can ya blame em?? pic.twitter.com/qIlZA9PB7T — Dan Dakich (@dandakich) November 14, 2014

Author and Dime contributor Matthew Pierce, even gave us a running diary of the game in the form of three separate one-word questions attached to screen captures from various points during the game:

It was another in a long-line of terrible nights for Sixers fans…

Will the Sixers ever win?

