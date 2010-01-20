Michael Cooper: “F*** UCLA”

#Michael Jordan
01.20.10 9 years ago 15 Comments

As an eight-time NBA All-Defensive pick and Defensive P.O.Y. (’87) who won five ‘chips in an era where he guarded the likes of Jordan, Dumars, Iceman and Drexler on a regular basis, Michael Cooper had to be intense.

In his post-playing career, most notable for his title-winning stint coaching the WNBA’s L.A. Sparks, Coop hasn’t changed. In his first season as head coach of the USC women’s team, he made headlines for his intensity following a recent win over crosstown rival UCLA.

“My opening statement is, f*** UCLA,” Cooper said to kick off his post-game press conference on Sunday.

And remember, Coop’s squad won the game.

He has since sent a letter of apology to UCLA coach Nikki Caldwell, saying there is “no excuse” for what he said, which was “outside the bounds of good sportsmanship.”

The USC women are 10-6 this season (4-1 Pac-10). The rematch with UCLA is Feb. 13 on the Bruins’ home court.

Cooper has proven himself on the women’s level, but so far hasn’t been able to get a full-time head coaching job in the NBA. He held the interim job with Denver for a few weeks before George Karl took over, and won a championship in the D-League coaching Albuquerque in 2006.

Do you think Coop could succeed as an NBA head coach?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Michael Jordan
TAGSCLYDE DREXLERCOLLEGEGeorge GervinJoe DumarsMichael CooperMichael JordanUCLAUSCWNBA

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP