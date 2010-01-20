Michael Cooper: “F*** UCLA”

As an eight-time NBA All-Defensive pick and Defensive P.O.Y. (’87) who won five ‘chips in an era where he guarded the likes of Jordan, Dumars, Iceman and Drexler on a regular basis, Michael Cooper had to be intense.
In his post-playing career, most notable for his title-winning stint coaching the WNBA’s L.A. Sparks, Coop hasn’t changed. In his first season as head coach of the USC women’s team, he made headlines for his intensity following a recent win over crosstown rival UCLA.
“My opening statement is, f*** UCLA,” Cooper said to kick off his post-game press conference on Sunday.
And remember, Coop’s squad won the game.
He has since sent a letter of apology to UCLA coach Nikki Caldwell, saying there is “no excuse” for what he said, which was “outside the bounds of good sportsmanship.”
The USC women are 10-6 this season (4-1 Pac-10). The rematch with UCLA is Feb. 13 on the Bruins’ home court.
Cooper has proven himself on the women’s level, but so far hasn’t been able to get a full-time head coaching job in the NBA. He held the interim job with Denver for a few weeks before George Karl took over, and won a championship in the D-League coaching Albuquerque in 2006.
Do you think Coop could succeed as an NBA head coach?
CCCCOOOOOOOOOOPPPPPPPPP!!!!!
Man was a beast.. played both ends of the court SOLID..
How can you mention Coop without mentioning Larry Bird? That’s who Coop was probably best known for.
Coop said that he would spend his off-season practicing defense and imagining Larry Bird as the man he was guarding. Bird said at the end of his career that no one made him work harder than Coop.
Dr J is another name I’d throw out there… Coop was actually past his prime by the time Jordan came onto the scene.
Coop was notorious for his on-court trash-talking. Magic said that he’d start his yapping during the warm-ups when the opposition was going through their layup drills. Coop would walk over and yell, “Buck, look at at them! What are they practicing that for? They ain’t going to get to do that in the game!!”
