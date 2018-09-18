Michael Jordan Pledged $2 Million To Hurricane Florence Relief

Getty Image

Hurricane Florence made landfall over the weekend across the Eastern seaboard, leaving at least 33 people dead and causing flooding and widespread power outages in the areas hardest hit by the storm in Virginia and the Carolinas. More than 10,000 residents have reportedly been displaced amid the devastating aftermath.

Though the storm has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone in recent days, flooding is only expected to get worse, particularly in the vicinity of the Cape Fear River near Fayetteville, NC, where experts say the water level could cap out at more than 60 feet.

Disaster relief efforts are underway via multiple organizations like FEMA and the Red Cross, and both Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan and the NBA pledged their support last week, partnering with these and other entities to organize food banks, volunteer opportunities, and financial support. On Tuesday, Jordan announced that he will personally donate $2 million to the cause.