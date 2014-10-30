Michael Jordan Calls President Barack Obama A “Sh***y Golfer” (Video)

As part of Ahmad Rashad‘s eponymous show on Black9Network, he interviewed his “main man” Michael Jordan to ask about his dream golfing foursome. President Barack Obama, an outspoken Bulls and MJ fan, was then mentioned as part of the exclusive foursome, and His Airness didn’t censor himself when evaluating the President’s golf game.

CBSSports.com first brought this to our attention, and MJ’s rather uncouth assessment of the President’s golf skills is pure, unvarnished Jordan (think Hall of Fame acceptance speech mixed with on-court trash talking).

“I’ve never played with Obama but I would,” said MJ. “But no, that’s okay, I’d take him out. He’s a hack, it would be all day playing with him.

Ahmad looked ill at-ease, knowing his friend was about to unload on the freakin’ Prez after he asked him, “Do you really want to say that to the president of the United States?”

“Don’t worry about it,” countered Jordan. “I never said he wasn’t a great politician, I’m just saying he’s a sh***y golfer.”

Here’s the video.

Only MJ would curse out the golf game of one of the most powerful men in the world.

(via Black9network)

Did Jordan go to far?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.