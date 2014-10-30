Michael Jordan Calls President Barack Obama A “Sh***y Golfer” (Video)

#Golf #Michael Jordan
10.30.14 4 years ago

As part of Ahmad Rashad‘s eponymous show on Black9Network, he interviewed his “main man” Michael Jordan to ask about his dream golfing foursome. President Barack Obama, an outspoken Bulls and MJ fan, was then mentioned as part of the exclusive foursome, and His Airness didn’t censor himself when evaluating the President’s golf game.

CBSSports.com first brought this to our attention, and MJ’s rather uncouth assessment of the President’s golf skills is pure, unvarnished Jordan (think Hall of Fame acceptance speech mixed with on-court trash talking).

“I’ve never played with Obama but I would,” said MJ. “But no, that’s okay, I’d take him out. He’s a hack, it would be all day playing with him.

Ahmad looked ill at-ease, knowing his friend was about to unload on the freakin’ Prez after he asked him, “Do you really want to say that to the president of the United States?”

“Don’t worry about it,” countered Jordan. “I never said he wasn’t a great politician, I’m just saying he’s a sh***y golfer.”

Here’s the video.

Only MJ would curse out the golf game of one of the most powerful men in the world.

(via Black9network)

Did Jordan go to far?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golf#Michael Jordan
TAGSAhmad RashadBARACK OBAMAGOLFMichael JordanSmack

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 11 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP