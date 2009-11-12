Michael Jordan & Dwyane Wade Unveil The Air Jordan 2010

Jordan Brand knows how to do it big. After arriving in Miami and being taken to the Fontainebleau in Miami Beach, we hopped on a yacht from the hotel to an undisclosed location somewhere in the heart of Miami. White walls, red mood lighting and the portraits on the walls were closeups of the next shoe in the legendary Air Jordan line: the Air Jordan 2010.
We’re escorted into this room where above the stage with two stools and a white podium (with the AJ 2K10 shrouded in secrecy), is this steam/fog cascading with a light shining through it and the Jumpman logo illuminated. For all the media that were hand-selected to be here, we weren’t allowed to take any pictures or video, so I’m trying to paint you a picture. Basically, it was sick.
As I sat front row and center, the anticipation was starting to build. Was Michael Jordan himself in the building? What about Dwyane Wade, the newest member of the team? The place was swarming with secret service-looking guys in black suits, so for all I knew President Obama was going to come out and unveil the new J’s.
To kick things off, two large video screens showed highlights from MJ’s last title with the Bulls. “You only see what we want you to see,” says the video about the Air Jordan 2010 and MJ’s game, as the highlights focus on the steal on Malone from behind and not necessarily the offensive highlights we’ve all acted out in the driveway.
This is the silver anniversary of the Air Jordan. No. 25 in the line that has inspired so many, so you knew they had to take a look into the past in order to bring us to the present, and push us to the future. With that in mind, it makes complete sense that both Tinker Hatfield (Vice President of Special Projects/Design for Nike) and Mark Smith (Creative Director for Jordan Brand) collaborated with MJ on the Air Jordan 2010.
Taking the literal interpretation of Jordan’s ability to “see through his opponents,” these two visionaries created the brand’s first see-through performance basketball shoe, featuring a unique transparent window in that literally allows you to see through the shoe. There’s even a little Carolina blue on the sock liner that you can see through the window.
“The Air Jordan 2010 pays homage to Jordan’s ability to know his opponents next move while only giving hints of his ability and allowing the players to only see what he wanted them to see on the court,” said Hatfield. “His keen instinct for anticipating his challengers’ next move and disguising his own techniques are just a few of the attributes that led to him being named the greatest basketball player ever to play the game.”
Working for 14-18 months to create it, the Air Jordan 2010 takes a look back at the history of MJ’s career. And realizing that most Air Jordans (whether because of price-point or street status are worn off the court), their goal was to get kids rocking these more in the actual games.
When Wade arrived, he talked about what it meant to him to be the first pitchman for the Air Jordan since MJ himself. (A pretty big honor if you ask me.) “Mike says he wants to see the shoe in the air, and not on the floor,” recalled Wade laughing. That shouldn’t be a problem.
Then Wade’s new boss arrived. Sitting five feet in front of me was His Airness. “No one’s show the shoe yet?” joked Jordan, pointing out the fact that we’d been sitting there talking with Tinker, Mark and Wade but the new Air Jordan 2010 was still under wraps.
“It’s our 25th year, so we wanted to give you a peek into what the shoe represents,” said Jordan. “We’re letting you into our house a little bit. I don’t know how we’ve made it 25 years.
“The celebration of the Air Jordan 2010 and our 25th anniversary are the pinnacle of a year full of milestones for me. With each shoe, consumers have pushed me to take the next Air Jordan beyond their wildest imagination. The Air Jordan 2010 marks the future of Jordan Brand and proves there are no limits to what this Brand is capable of creating.”
While MJ joked that he is “the last on the totem pole to get shoes,” he said ultimately Wade himself will be the greatest test of the shoe when he wears them for the first time in a game during All-Star Weekend.
The best part of the evening was watching Wade and Jordan go back and forth with each other about what would happen on the court if they played in the same era or today.
“I think Mike retired the year before I came in the League… strategically,” said Wade laughing.
“He thinks he can beat me, but I know I can beat him,” said Jordan. “It wasn’t meant to be. I wanted to play Jerry West and Elgin Baylor, but never had the chance.”
As much as we all want to compare people, you never really can. “Is he Michael Jordan? No. Am I Dwyane Wade? No.” This need to compare across generations makes it difficult, but what it means that either way, the player is special.
“The history book inspires them to be some of the best,” said Jordan. “Rules have changed to help them. I could have averaged 50 points today!”
The Air Jordan 2010 will launch nationwide on Saturday, February 13, 2010 for a suggested retail price of $170. Retailer information can be found at www.Jumpman23.com.
$170…. come on MJ. You wants kids to wear them on the court, but you want $170 for them. What kids are you referring too?
Also, Please don’t start that Wilt Chamberlin “I’ll avg 70pts a game” if i played today shit. It made Wilt look retarded. and no one wants to see MJ in that same light. Although I do agree with MJ, he’d avg a ton of pts in today’s game.
So the shoe highlights your socks?
I don’t get the see-through window. It might look cool when the shoe is on the wall, but when it is on your feet you’ll just see socks. cool?
Awesome AP, I need to get some press creds!!
Shit. MJ would average 50 points JUST off of free throws alone.
Hey guys. I’ve been tweeting live from MIA so be sure to follow. Going to be at the Heat/Cavs game tonight so definitely check in. The shoes are sick!
Jordan would have killed with today’s rules in place. Not huge one way or the other on the new J’s. I like the fact though that MJ finally has the right guy wearing his kicks, Chicago’s own D Wade, perfect fit.
I’m sure the entire event was beyond imagination, haha now Kobe has to step his game up for the release of the Kobe V.
The Goose is at home chillin, waiting for the Lakers game tonight! Gettin Bynum back, Lets go Lakers!
My bad I never like to double post, but is it just me or do the lines on that new J look a little similar to the Kobe IV????
I can’t think of anyone more fitting than Dwade to pitch Jordans.
the high/low collar was ripped off from the Australian bran Hops.
for starters, i didnt even read the article above. too damn long for no good reason. i just read the comments.
but truth be told, i just came to this section to say, Dwyane Wade remains the most talented player in the nba. he should have been the mvp 2yrs ago when miami only won 15 games. if not for him, they would have went 0-82!
anywho, he still does more than lebron; especially on defense. turns the ball over less. and at least can hit consec free throws. no disrespect to lebron, but wade is just more talented.
MJ made the right choice in selecting D-Wade as the rep for his new shoe.
but jordan brand and them bigwigs better cut back on that $170 bullshit pricetag.
sheeeeit, my connect at house of hoops will meet you in the back alley and get em for you for $100 cash straight up
iholla if you interested
jordans gettin uglier as the years go by
So, I’m guessing Jordan brand will release special socks with the Jordan logo in place to be seen through the window? They know how to take my money.
@ heckler,
holla at ya boy!
Mike should really look into the eyes of the designers once in a while cause they have been producing expensive trash for the past few years. I haven’t bought a pair of Jordan’s since 2004, my collection runs from 1 to 18 and will never get any higher with the crap that they have been making as of late, I rather buy a pair of shaq’s if I want garbage!
@Shakers
So funny that you say that, because I brought that up last night at the launch and Jordan Brand hadn’t even thought about it! We should go in on this and make millions!
i know its a big honor to be brand jordan’s representative and all….but what does it say about dwade’s marketability that he cant even pimp his own shoe?
Am I the only one who thinks these sneakers are hideous? I can’t be. Because they are. I’ve loved Jordans over the years as much as anyone, but I’ll be damned if they’re not flooding the market with lousy product right now. The day I wear one of those awful hybrids…
And they already did see-through AF1s three years ago.
what the hell?
you sure wade signed with jordan and not converse? those look like converse shoes to me. add a red star on that round motherfucker and youll see what i mean.
pass on this one.
At least they are better looking than these ATR on the website borders. have to bear looking at these shoes every time i hook up with dime.. sheeesh!
As a Jordan head I gotta say this shoe is horrible. I’ve stuck with em through some questionable decisions i.e. Dub Zeros and spizike. But this shoe for any price let alone 170. I’ll stick to adding more classic shoes to my collection like the Grape V’s
$170 gtfoh
Whos Dwyane Wade?
U mean Dwayne Wade?
Come on Dime, i’ll let you off when its in the artice, but when its in the HEADLINE?
Booooooooo.
And i think the shoe is DOPE.
I pay way over $170 for kicks every time, i live in the UK. I havent spent less than $200 on some kicks for about 3 years.
I am COPPING these.
@Sweet English
Learn your NBA before you comment and make an ass of yourself – that IS how he (or at least whoever named him) spells it.
Next you’ll be correcting Jrue Holiday…
That was your NBA lesson for the day :)
@ Sweet English:
I hate to sat it man, but: OWNED.
I’m sorry but Jordan Brand has come waaay down in terms of making good looking shoes. These shoes look like Sprewell’s lol!! Honestly I’m tired of all these subpar shoes Jordan Brand has been coming out with in the last year or two. I refuse to buy any of his shoes until they start bringing back the classics again.
Don’t give a care what ANYONE thinks, these Air Jordan 2010 kicks are FIRE
These are hot Air Jordans!! Smart business move D Wade.
I absolutely loved this Nike shoes. Very comfortable and longer than usual shoes.
Michael Jordan brand name shoes is cheaper than nike ,adidas,kappa ,,…..
alessandro dell aqua
Like I always say: The Jordans that MJ played in look waaaaay better than the Jordans that come out now. They’re ok, but personally I wouldn’t buy them.