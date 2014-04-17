Michael Jordan Finally Has Something To Cheer About In Charlotte

Only two years ago, the Charlotte Bobcats finished with the worst regular season winning percentage in NBA history. But now, after the acquisition of Al Jefferson over the summer (totally underrated at the time) and another year to gel and mature for Kemba Walker and Gerald Henderson, the Bobcats are the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference. On Wednesday night, even Michael Jordan started clapping as they took the lead in OT over the playoff-bound Bulls.

The Bobcats punctuated their turnaround this season with a 91-86 OT win over the Bulls in their home finale Wednesday night. After a steal and a Kemba Walker layup, MJ cheered and hollered along with the rest of the Charlotte faithful.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

With the win, the Bobcats finish the season 43-39, their second best record in franchise history and the best since Larry Brown led the Bobcats to a 44-38 record during their last playoff berth in the 2009-10 season.

Charlotte starts the playoffs in Miami on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. EST on ABC.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.