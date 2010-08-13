Michael Jordan Grabs Breakfast With ‘Melo, CP & D-Wade At Rucker

This morning, 23 kids got the opportunity of a lifetime. As their summer-long program of the Jordan Breakfast Club came to and end, they had a special guest speaker at their graduation. But before they could finish for the summer, they had to get past three guys: Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade. Hopping on the court and competing against the kids, Jordan Brand‘s frontmen had a blast. Then, just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, the G.O.A.T. strutted out onto the court in All Carolina Blue Everything. Check out the photos after the jump.

After the Breakfast Club concluded with a graduation ceremony, ‘Melo, CP and D-Wade took some time to talk to the media. And let me tell you, when they’re together, they’re hilarious.

CP and D-Wade were busting on ‘Melo the whole time about his “busy summer” but overly congratulating him, while D-Wade put CP on blast for the kid that ripped him (although CP denied it).

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.