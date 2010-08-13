Michael Jordan Grabs Breakfast With ‘Melo, CP & D-Wade At Rucker

This morning, 23 kids got the opportunity of a lifetime. As their summer-long program of the Jordan Breakfast Club came to and end, they had a special guest speaker at their graduation. But before they could finish for the summer, they had to get past three guys: Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade. Hopping on the court and competing against the kids, Jordan Brand‘s frontmen had a blast. Then, just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, the G.O.A.T. strutted out onto the court in All Carolina Blue Everything. Check out the photos after the jump.
After the Breakfast Club concluded with a graduation ceremony, ‘Melo, CP and D-Wade took some time to talk to the media. And let me tell you, when they’re together, they’re hilarious.
CP and D-Wade were busting on ‘Melo the whole time about his “busy summer” but overly congratulating him, while D-Wade put CP on blast for the kid that ripped him (although CP denied it).
Is it just me, or does Chris Paul look like Alfonzo Riveria (Carlton from Fresh Price)?
dayam . . . and Jordan’s the owner of the Bobcats . . . looks like fun times on the east coast . . . . btw Aron . . you on twitter.com/lakersnation?
@Control.
You are absolutely correct about Cp3. This isn’t the first time I’ve seen him and thought that he resembled a skinny Carlton
Melo needs to get back into the gym. Looks like he’s been packing on those pounds since his marriage.
all these kids in blue shirts with air jordan logo and jordan in all blue sitting in front of them, looks like a cult.
I know Wades Jordan favorite player but does he even like Lebron at all? I know hes not part of the Jordan Brand but i dont think that i have ever seen the 2 together and i dont think Jordan cares for him that much or even at all… Cant wait to see CP3 and Melo in Knick Uniforms so that they can renew the rivalry with my Heat and make the games interesting again. All of David Stern big markets will be back up…
cp3 looks like one of the kids
Damn! every city has been having fun this summer……………Except Cleveland. Thanks LeDick!!!!
what, CP3 looks nothing like Carlton from Fresh Prince. WTH, other than both of them being black, there is not even a speckle of resemblence.
@NYK
that’s exactly what i thought when i saw the pictures too haha
those kids all got hooked up with some fresh j’s!!! those carolina 2’s are filthy!!!
i think this is the sickest thing ever… wish i were there haha
Melo is gonna be fatter than Chuck when he retires.
melo and jordan wearing sweat pants and hoodie, was it not hot out there in NY ..???
@ datdood defffinatly agree, those 2s are crazy so are those carolina 10s i aint seen either of em b4…anyone able to tell what shoes mj’s rockin??looks like 1s but cant tell cuz the color makes it hard.
Watch that cult comment my son was the kid with the hawkee
and redsocks that ripped cp3
I would love to see what would happen if CP3 tried to hit a guys nuts at Rucker Park…or if he was on a bad team, if he tried to get traded. Hopefully get his bitch ass knocked down and not allowed to play anymore. Embarrassment to the game.
yeah. some kids did get hooked up with them fresh J’s. Mike is all blue everything, that’s sick, beats Jay’s all-black atlas page. must be Blue Label too, GOAT looks like he didn’t sleep last night and needs a Heineken.
Carlton comment sounds racist as fuck to me. Sorry.
And while we’re there, having so many white kids out in Harlem is also a shocker.
Want another racist joke? Sure u do..
When does that jumbotron thing gets stolen?
the dude playin carlton is called alfonso ribeiro
LMAO @ dagwaller with all that hatin. LMAO.
Still talkin about some shit a young college guy did about 8 fuckin years ago. LMAO.
While y’all are talking about Melo, you need to talk about how Mike looks like he’s finally getting tubby. Granted, his playing days are over, but Kareem, Russell, Drexler and some others still look slim enough to ball. Reggie too, but dude was always a stick.