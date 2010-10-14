Michael Jordan: If I Played Today, I Could Have Scored 100 Points

Getting Michael Jordan on the phone for an interview is about as hard as sitting down for lunch with Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. So in a rare interview last Thursday with USA Today’s Game Hunters to talk about NBA 2K11, MJ had something very interesting to say about how the game has changed since his playing days:
“It’s less physical and the rules have changed, obviously,” said Jordan. “Based on these rules, if I had to play with my style of play, I’m pretty sure I would have fouled out or I would have been at the free throw line pretty often and I could have scored 100 points.”
For those of you that don’t remember, Jordan’s career high is 69 points in a 117-113 overtime game in Cleveland on March 28, 1990.
What do you think? If Jordan played today, could he drop 100 in a game?
i agree dats da goat baby lol
Only way I’d see him ever hitting 100, if Pippen called in sick. otherwise, I call BS.
Kobe came close with 81, so I’d give MJ the benefit of the doubt.
I don’t know about this…first of all, it’s not like he never TRIED getting up in the 80-100 range…I think we all can agree he had some games where he was thinking “score” every time he had the ball. And in those games, he was able to get to the cup at will, and get to the free throw line at will, and drop fadeaways at will. And what exactly about today’s game would change that? He’d get to the cup even MORE often? Take MORE free throws than he already was getting? Hit MORE fadeaways? I think if he couldn’t do it then, he couldn’t do it now. Still the GOAT, but he’s bugging right there.
I believe him. He’d get to the line 20-30 times at least a couple of times a year with today’s rules.
@KL: Pippen average 17-20pts/gm. He had outbursts of 35 so that means he had paltry games of 11pt. If Pippen didn’t bring it, Jordan was always there to pick up any slack.
BTW, has anybody picked up the new magazine with Jordan on the cover?? I won’t say the magazine title here because it’s DIME’s competitor but it rhymes with BLAM. Lol. There are some really good articles in there. Correction, amazing articles. I suggest picking it up. It’s totally dedicated to MJ. I grabbed 1, but I will grab another to put on my man-cave wall.
“it rhymes with BLAM” hahaha! Nice
@Kermit
He dropped 43 as a 40yr old on a defense-oriented NJ Nets team. You’re telling me you don’t think a prime MJ could drop 100 on a pathetic Raptors and TWolves team today??? the only thing that would stop him if his team blew out the Raps/Wolves cuz he’d be on the bench resting in garbage time.
No offence MJ, but this is BS.
I am rollin’ with JAY on this one, I think he could have given some conditions… With the no hand checking rule in place and the disparity in the really good teams and the really bad teams.
I think MJ could have had a huge game against a team like the “7 seconds or less” Suns from a few years ago, who pushed it constantly and didnt take much pride in playing defense. Or some of the low end teams like the Nets, Kings, Wolves, Raptors, etc…
I dont think he could drop 100 pts anytime he wanted, as the top notch teams play better team defense. But if the conditions were right and given the new rules that make it easier for the offense, I think the GOAT could have had one of those memorable nights.
yo some of you fools trying to argue with the goat? buddy if kobe scored 81 today you know jordans reaching 100. he used to get hackeddd in the paint when he played a small touch in the paint today takes you the the free throw line. all the big mans would be in foul trouble and then jordan would just get by his defender and grab a layup. he was dropping big numbers with the wizards and youre going to say the goat cant reach 100? by the way 13 times in the nba where a player has scored 50+ points shooting less then 50%. kobe is responsible for 6 of those. its all about jordan the goat
Yeah MJ. Kobe could too if he was lights out. LeBron could too if he was lights out all 48 mins. Melo could too. Hell, any superstar can get 100 points if he plays all 48 mins and consistently is lights out. Hey, if Kobe killed the 1st half like he did the 2nd, he could’ve gotten 110. Its frankly impossible to match Wilt’s record.( If MJ can get 100, Wilt can surely get 120…)NO ONE can be lights out for 48min. No one.Your mind may think its possible. But your body doesn’t. For a good reason.
It’s definitely not out of the question.
Could he have scored 100? Yes. Would he have scored 100? No.
Kobe could have had 90 against the Raps had he played all the way to the buzzer… and 100+ had he started the game with the same mindset he had when his team was down by 18 (Kobe had 26 at halftime of that game).
The only reason Kobe was even able to reach 81 was b/c his team was down massive and he had no other help.
So it’s possible for MJ and even Kobe to score 100, but rarely will a game come up where that becomes a practical necessity.
@Ricky Ross
I’d love to see how MJ would fare on a crappy team starting Smush, Luke, Rad, Kwame with teams almost always double teaming Kobe. Yeah, I’d see that. Just to remind you, 2-3 players are gonna gun for you every shot. You think anyone can get a great shooting percentage? Haha…..Also, MJ used to go to work in the post a lot. A lot. I don’t think today’s athletes are just as weak as the old guys guarding Jordan were. Kobe operated mostly solely on the perimeter because PJax ordered him to do so. You did see last season at the start when he was averaging 28pts at 54% shooting without Pau in the lane right? Pretty much MJ stats don’t you think?? Or does your MJ glasses prevent you from seeing such stuff???
Jordan could easily go to the basket at will with the PFs and Centers of the NBA today. Jordan developed his jumper to avoid driving to the hoop all the time as he gets manhandled every time he tries to go inside the paint back in the day.
Just think of what the “Jordan Rules” Pistons team of the 90s did to a lot of players’ psyche in terms of scoring “easier” drives to the basket at that time.
the GOAT will be getting too many free throws if he was playing in the NBA today.
Is this the same MJ who said he would get the Wiz into the playoffs??
Just askin :)
Pride is a funny thing..
I find it funny that Kobe has won his 2nd ring in a row and now all of a sudden Jordan makin all these comments and even, GASP, allowing himself to be in a BASKETBALL game..
What a coincidence..
These kind of statements really underrate the effort Kobe put to get those 81 points. Listen up MJ, you’re about 3-4 years late. I wish MJ wouldn’t say such things. Baylor could also get atleast near 100. But he doesn’t run his mouth understanding that its silly.
Think of all the rebounds The Worm could’ve had from all of Jordan’s missed shots!
Jodan averaged 37ppg for a season while the bad boys in Detroit were literally kicking the shit out of him.
Kobe dropped 35 for a season in a soft, no hand-checking league.
I dont know if 100 is attainable. But he could of dropped 75-85 on a hot night.
YES N IM DONE. CUZ A G.OA.T COULD DO WAT HE SAYS.
@ JAY:
I’m trying to have a balanced view of the whole thing, but I gotta say that there’s a couple assumptions made about Kobe’s era vs. MJ’s era:
1.) All teams that MJ played against were better than all teams Kobe’s played against, just because the Pistons and Knicks used to be tough with MJ, and
2.) MJ was a better overall player than Kobe, so that means he was a better SCORER.
Kobe is the greatest scorer this game has EVER seen. He dropped 81 in that game, after not even trying to turn it on until the end of the second quarter. He scored 62 points in a game he didn’t even play the entire 4th quarter. He hits insane 3point shots that MJ could never DREAM IN A MILLION YEARS OF HITTING, and does it pretty dang often. Mike just simply is not the greatest scorer of all time, and just because Kobe hit 81 doesn’t automagically mean Jordan would’ve gotten more against the same team.
Hell to the No!
COULD Mike get 100? Maybe but I doubt it.
Should Kobe have gotten 81? Hell no!
Some NBA coaches are just so stupid, it blows my mind.
When Kobe started gettin hot with the Raptors up big double figures, all the coach SHOULDA done was scream, “DOUBLE HIM!!!”
As soon as Lakers even thought about passin to Kobe, the defense should come with the big double team and make Kwame Brown, Chris Mihm or Smush Parker beat you(see how ridiculous that even sounds?) Kobe took 46 shots to get his. Most ballers I know can’t even put up 40 shots without needing timeouts.
So Mike gets near 60-70 with one quarter left? Double team big and let Horace Grant or Wennington or Longley or Purdue or Cartwright or Scott Williams “go off”
Shit, triple if necessary.
@ K Dizzle:
Dude watch the 81 game again, and see how many times Kobe was double-teamed. It didn’t matter, man…
Same with Jordan’s 69 game…sometimes there’s nothing the coach can do but close his eyes and dream a dream of days gone by…
@ Kermit
seen it enough times.
I think you need a reminder.
[www.youtube.com]
Raptors actually NEVER DOUBLETEAMED lol. I just watched the hilights again. They actually, not one time, brought help over…..damn
Sorry MJ, but I call bs on that. Your jumper & 3 point game wasn’t wet enough. After he got to 50 points, there would have been 10 feet in the paint. Kobe on the other hand, has no limits. The kid is dangerous as soon as he crosses the half court line.
Don’t know if the man get 100 yes the league is softer but jordan didn’t go up against sgs and sfs as athletic as the game has today so I think it kinda balances things out.
Kbb
You said someone had jordan glasses because of a comment they made and you used the crappy team excuse for kobes percentages?? I’m sorry but how many seasons did kobe carry a bad team 2?? Jordan was hitting half his shots even before the bulls became great. Kobe is not as efficient as mj scoring.
Besides he did say he might foul out with his style of play.
Kermit
It matters that type of shit doesn’t happen vs a team with a good coach.
Lakeshow
Pride?? I don’t like mj but compare resumes and see how far kobe is behind.
@ K Dizzle:
You’re BUGGING; really? Watch that 4th quarter again…you really mean NEVER?! I haven’t seen it in a while, but I distinctly remember them trying to bring help a lot in the beginning of the 4th…u SURE?
(I’d watch, but they got YouTube blocked at work…)
Ya’ll Mike would’ve got 100 in today’s game. No hand checking lot less physical play, the extinction of TRUE post playing big men and today’s game is a lot less competitive. In jordan era, on the court there were no friends, today every body is buddy buddy. The lack of commitment to playing defense in today’s game also. Jordan did major damage in the best era of basketball! Came back an did work in today’s era of basketball, which showed in his prime, it would’ve got. Ugly if he played today!
@Kermit
I have officially become your fan lol :D
@eazy yeezy
Can’t you read? How in hell was Kobe gonna attain an awesome FG% if he had no guy who would drain it consistently? And how could he always drive into the lane when he was doubled team everytime he started iso-ing. See a few games. You’d realize what I’m talking about. That was the absolute low of the decade. Smush was freaking CUT from the RAPTORS squad. Raptors…yes. Smush was that unfit. Luke couldn’t drain anything. Kwame had bad hands ( feel sorry for him though…..) and don’t even talk about Vlad Rad. Ask Shaq whether iso-ing or zone is difficult. Just ask him. Hell, ask any superstar what he would prefer. Hand-check+Iso or Zone. I’m talking about a superstar with a bunch of stooges. 99% everyone says Iso. Why? Because a single guy would be enough to win it all. Zone? You’ll be forced to pass. Think this : Kobe taking a fadeaway jumpshot (probability of making: 40%) or passing to Smush for the 3 or Kwame for the dunk ( probability of success:20%) Yes, they sucked THAT much. And I don’t see Jordan being able to do anything much more than that.
@Boston 2011….
Best era? The 90s??? The talent pool was DILUTED. Totally diluted. The league was expanding. You got new teams which totally sucked. Go back to the 80s or the Wilt-Russell-West eras. Teams were waaaaay more stacked and physical. Lack of commitment to playing good D? Boston? LA? Mia? Bobcats? Rockets? Many players now are better defenders than those in the 90s. Name me great defenders during the 90s who guarded Jordan. Payton?!? We all know what happened to Jordan’s “efficiency” when he played against him.
Maybe MJ was talking about NBA 2k11 :P
no he is just a competetive git, cause he wants to outdo everyone. Since Kobe scored 81 and passed his 69 points he just got jealous and angry he hadn’t scored more. Michael you are the GOAT and will always be, but there were some things that were not meant to be done by you. Respect other players as well and stop trash talking because you simply dont play NBA no more.
@ Kermit
no joke, man
Mike James pretended to come over one time, but mostly it was Peterson on an island…
@ Boston 2011
I see your username, but after reading your post, I can’t really take you seriously as a Celtics fan:
“No hand checking lot less physical play, the extinction of TRUE post playing big men and today’s game is a lot less competitive. In jordan era, on the court there were no friends, today every body is buddy buddy. The lack of commitment to playing defense in today’s game also.”
If you’ve watched the last 2 Lakers-Celtics finals, there is no way you would post that.
What ever Jordan!
Guess what? Your career is over now. Find something else to do and stop hating. Why is MJ always so bitter and dismissive every time he opens his mouth it seems. This is not your hall of fame speech.
And by the way; both Kobe and David Robinson played in your era and scored more points than you anyway.
Oh and about those 100 points. Wilt already covered that! Remember? He even averaged 50 points a game for a whole year to boot. Move on MJ!
I could have sworn Lamar Odom been playing with Kobe n the Lakers ever since Shaq left, hasn’t he?
Kobe is bigger, stronger and has a better 3 than MJ, that about it.
MJ is quicker, faster, smarter, mentally stronger, more creative and the ORIGINATOR of Kobe’s whole style.
But the one thing that’s getting overlooked is that drive to win that essentially made MJ the best scorer of all time. I’ve seen MJ end games with a 3, its there when he wants it to be, I’ve seen him dunk, shoot, even pass to win the game.
Could he have scored 100 points? Maybe, if all the circumstances fit to make a perfect storm. But there is no doubt in my mind Money would be averaging 40-7-7 in today’s game. I have to say, Jordan is a better offensive weapon than Kobe. If no other reason other than Jordan was wise enough to develop the style that Kobe plays today, if he came up with that then he could surely come up with more weapons in today’s game.
The 69 point game with no hand checks?
37ppg in a era completely more physical?
How many scoring titles?
There was a better scorer in the NBA? Who? Surely not Kobe. Kobe has all the physical attributes and tools to be, but so does Corey Maggette. Nobody filled the basket like MJ.
I’m with Dizzle. The Raptors didn’t double team Kobe until midway through the 4th. By that time, Kobe had seen the ball go through the net, it was too late, he was on fire. Joey Graham, Jamario Moon, Jose Calderon <– Jordan would have scored 120 on those guys if single covered like Kobe was. Get real. Lol. Sam Mitchell is an idiot. His game plan was to let Kobe get his, and guard everyone else. He said it pre-game and admitted it was a bad idea after the game. Sorry Kermit, they may have adjusted to double Kobe but the game plan was to let Kobe score as much as he wanted… and that's exactly what happened.
For the genius who posted the YouTube link for Kobe’s 81 point game-
If you watch carefully, you’ll notice that those were only highlights of Kobe’s made baskets… Now, if you look even more closely, you’ll also notice that the majority of those made-basket highlights, Kobe is dribbling away from the potential double and triple teams.
Just saying…
26 points by halftime doesn’t call for the need to double a player; however, 50+ in the 3rd quarter might raise some concern for the opposing team’s coach.
Just saying…
Those highlights where Kobe passed out of a triple team, to his “wide open” teammates, aren’t included in the highlights., either. You should probably get your facts straight before you post links, claiming that people “need a reminder”.
Just saying…
Give me Jordan’s 63 against one of the greatest teams of all time (The 67-game winning Celtics), in the playoffs- over Kobe’s 81 in a meaningless, regular season game against possibly the worst statistically defensive team of all time.
@KB8toSG8:
Mitch Richmond, Joey D, Ron Harper, Majerle…
You diss the defenders back then because MJ made every single one of them look useless. Fact is even Craig Ehlo was a “stopper” but look what MJ did to him. MJ just steps up when the big challenge comes up. That’s his whole MO. He would go out and do something just because someone says he can’t.
All I’m saying is this…. 43 on the Nets as a 40yr old with today’s rules. I don’t think he’d do that if RJ/Kidd/Martin were allowed to bump and hand check him all over the court. He was 40 people!! A prime Jordan would be straight up SCARY in today’s game.
And this talk about Kobe being a better scorer. Fuck that. How many times has Kobe scored at least 50 in the playoffs vs the leagues best teams??? Check the playoff record books folks. Kobe’s name isn’t in there.
@eazy yeezy #40 post
Cosign with a Shaq sized marker.
Sac
Hell yes the admiral had 71
And Wilt Chamberlain said he could have averaged 75 points a game in the 80’s. What the hell is wrong with these retired old fogies.
@KB8: “The talent pool was DILUTED. Totally diluted.”
Diluted?? WTF are you talking about?? LMAO! I hear this same argument from kids I work with. The 80s/90s was the golden era of the NBA. Guys played with their head back then. Today, kids see the athleticism and think today’s game is better. Bullshit. These guys today are all one-and-done collegiate players. They don’t learn proper defence or anything for that matter. Come on. Lebron was first-team all defence for god sake!! and he plays defence from behind. That’s the type of defence we’re rewarding today?? Back in the day the All-Stars were defensive players… todays stars, for the most part, can’t give two shits about defence. Today we have guys who can’t shoot but can defend.
On a side note, today’s players complain about getting banged around without a foul-call, can you imagine them playing in an era where contact was actually allowed?? Perkins wouldn’t be in the league anymore, he’d be in a mental hospital somewhere.
EAZY YEEZY i totally agree
MJ’s 63 pts vs. a BIRD/MCHALE/PARRISH lead team in the PLAYOFFS .. oh and MJ just got back a month and half before that from a broken leg .. and i believe he was in his 3rd or 4th year in the L is way more impressive then KOBE’s 81 vs the raptors …
just thought i would mention that game too .. since all the KOBE fans are all hung up on the 81 pt game.
@JEAR18
I believe it was his second year.
Kobe’s 81pts on the Raps is fools gold.
JAY – thanks for the correction .. yeah 2nd year coming off a injury broken leg .. drops 63 in the playoffs on BIRD and co. SIMPLY amazing .. haha ..
You guys focus so much on the hand-checking rules of the day and forget that Kobe is REGULARLY guarded by players bigger than he… Jordan was REGULARLY bigger than the players who guarded him… this is despite the fact that both players are relatively the same size.
Conclusion? While MJ is still GOAT, the hand-checking allowed back then is overridden by the fact that today’s perimeter players are bigger, taller, longer than before.