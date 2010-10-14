Michael Jordan: If I Played Today, I Could Have Scored 100 Points

Getting Michael Jordan on the phone for an interview is about as hard as sitting down for lunch with Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. So in a rare interview last Thursday with USA Today’s Game Hunters to talk about NBA 2K11, MJ had something very interesting to say about how the game has changed since his playing days:

“It’s less physical and the rules have changed, obviously,” said Jordan. “Based on these rules, if I had to play with my style of play, I’m pretty sure I would have fouled out or I would have been at the free throw line pretty often and I could have scored 100 points.”

For those of you that don’t remember, Jordan’s career high is 69 points in a 117-113 overtime game in Cleveland on March 28, 1990.

What do you think? If Jordan played today, could he drop 100 in a game?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.