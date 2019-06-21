Michael Jordan Announced Jayson Tatum As The Next Jordan Brand Athlete

After being the face of Nike’s Adapt BB sneaker for much of the 2018-2019, Jayson Tatum will now become one of the most prominent members of Jordan Brand, the Michael Jordan led subsidiary of Nike.

Tatum, who is headed into his third year as a member of the Boston Celtics, was announced as the most recent signee to Jordan Brand by MJ himself during an event in Paris on Friday.

In attendance for the announcement were some of the brand’s biggest signature athletes, like Russell Westbrook, Blake Griffin, Kemba Walker and Maya Moore.

