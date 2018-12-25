ESPN

Michael Jordan and the 1998 Chicago Bulls are finally going to get the documentary they deserve. Just after midnight on Tuesday, ESPN offered us all quite the gift, a new trailer for the 10-part series on perhaps the greatest dynasty in NBA history. Titled “The Last Dance,” the series is set to drop in 2020.

Naturally, basketball fans are overjoyed at the thought of a 10-part, behind-the-scenes look at those Bulls, especially because the thought of an unfiltered look into Jordan sounds incredible. Jordan is a legendary competitor — something that comes up in the trailer — and instead of getting the occasional anecdote of him doing something hilarious and completely insane, we’re going to get to see that for ourselves.

This led to people wondering: Exactly what stories will we hear about Jordan when we finally get to see this project upon its release in 2020? The best ones involve Jordan’s … let’s call it unique sense of style, but there are plenty of others that take some well-documented aspects of his personality and turn them into punchlines.