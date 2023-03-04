michael jordan hornets
Twitter
DimeMag

Michael Jordan Didn’t Enjoy Watching The Hornets Trail The Magic By 22 Points

Things could be going better for the Charlotte Hornets right now. While the team won five of its last six heading into Friday night’s game against the Orlando Magic, the Hornets will have to go through the stretch run of the year without the services of LaMelo Ball, who is out for the rest of the season due to an ankle fracture. Beyond that, the team has the fourth-worst record in the NBA, which is both a tough pill to swallow and means they aren’t in a position to maximize their odds of getting the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

But regardless, the season continues on unabated, and on Friday, the team had a special guest sitting courtside, as Hornets owner Michael Jordan joined the team on the bench. It could have gone better for Charlotte, as the team trailed by more than 20 points in the third quarter. The cameras actually caught Jordan right before a Markelle Fultz free throw made Orlando’s lead 23, and unsurprisingly, he wasn’t especially enthused.

There was, however, a fun moment a few seconds later. Rookie center Mark Williams checked out of the game and gave out a number of high fives on the bench. He actually did not see Jordan sitting there wanting some love, and while Williams eventually remedied that, it did make the Hall of Fame inductee laugh.

Orlando would go on to win, 117-106.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Most Anticipated Albums Of Spring 2023
by: Uproxx authors
Don Toliver’s Stylish Third Album ‘Love Sick’ Is A Step In The Right Direction
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of February 2023
by: Uproxx authors
×