Things could be going better for the Charlotte Hornets right now. While the team won five of its last six heading into Friday night’s game against the Orlando Magic, the Hornets will have to go through the stretch run of the year without the services of LaMelo Ball, who is out for the rest of the season due to an ankle fracture. Beyond that, the team has the fourth-worst record in the NBA, which is both a tough pill to swallow and means they aren’t in a position to maximize their odds of getting the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

But regardless, the season continues on unabated, and on Friday, the team had a special guest sitting courtside, as Hornets owner Michael Jordan joined the team on the bench. It could have gone better for Charlotte, as the team trailed by more than 20 points in the third quarter. The cameras actually caught Jordan right before a Markelle Fultz free throw made Orlando’s lead 23, and unsurprisingly, he wasn’t especially enthused.

MJ watching the Hornets 😅 pic.twitter.com/KHtP5XklpI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 4, 2023

There was, however, a fun moment a few seconds later. Rookie center Mark Williams checked out of the game and gave out a number of high fives on the bench. He actually did not see Jordan sitting there wanting some love, and while Williams eventually remedied that, it did make the Hall of Fame inductee laugh.

Funny moment: Mark Williams unknowingly disses Michael Jordan just to realize, ah hell that’s the goat! pic.twitter.com/GBcoqq8KjQ — Hornets Lead (@HornetsLead) March 4, 2023

Orlando would go on to win, 117-106.