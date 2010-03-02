Michael Jordan Should Change the Name of the Charlotte Bobcats To …

As always, we asked and you delivered. We had more than 200 responses in the comments section of the contest post and sent to our Twitter feed suggesting new names for the Charlotte Bobcats now that The G.O.A.T. is running the show.
We received a ton of strong entries from our readers, some serious, some hilarious. They were so good, we decided to give out two awards – one for the best overall name, another for the entry that made us laugh the most. So here we go (complete with honorable mention honors)…
Funny Category, Honorable Mention
– Charlotte LaserDonkeys (from jnuh)
– Charlotte Juanitas (from Sho-Nuff)
– Charlotte Shockers (from Freezy, complete with this added in:
“…who wouldn’t want to see MJ throwin up the shocker??”)
And the winner is…
The Charlotte LOLcats from Captain Awesome. Had us cracking up in the Dime office when we saw it posted.
Serious Category, Honorable Mention
– Charlotte Knights (from Khalvin)
– Charlotte Panthers (from Kharizmatic)
– Charlotte Royals (from Poppi Gee)
– Charlotte Speed (from The Journeyman)
And the winner is…
Many suggested it, most supported it, but the first to deliver the Charlotte Flight as an entry was reader Tyler Whitcomb.
Special shout out to reader Fraz and this follow up post: “Years ago when the franchise came to the city, the local paper had a poll for the new name of the team. Flight won overwhelmingly and the unis had a blue/silver theme. Next day, they announce the Bobcats with that lame orange and purple/teal. WTF?!?!”
We’re not sure of the legal ramifications, but from the Wright Brothers to MJ and his legacy, “Flight” just makes too much sense on too many levels.
Tyler and Captain Awesome, we’ll be hitting you with an email shortly for your info…
Did we miss you favorite entries? Let us know in the comments section below
I wouldve said Charlotte Thundercats..
How bad ass would that be lol
Charlotte Thundercats is actually pretty strong…
Seriously, the Flight? Better suited for the WNBA. I think it evokes the image of people fleeing, too.
Thanks Dime.
I’m available for parties, conventions and motivational speaking. For a small fee of course…..
Yea I have to agree Thundercats would have been interesting especially during intros and they have the whole theme music if possible.
Congrats to the winners.
I thought the Charlotte Smoke was a funny and serious one that was pretty good lol.
They have to sign James White now.
Or, they could go even older, and pair White with someone like Will Bynum so that their announcer can do an intro for “Flight and Willie.”
Flight is cool…just sounds like a DLeague team. What if they don’t have any athletes than can get up? Like the Utah Jazz now or the Spurs? then they looks stupid with a name like Flight or Speed. Royals would be a good one.
I know the history behind the fligt, But I like the Royals. The flight does sound like a WNBA team.
Charlotte Sparkles? Complete with bedazzled uniforms and matching crocs
YAY I was mentioned and considered
NASCAR by!
lol ” cause if you aint First, you’re last!”
Lol @ Shonuff
I can see it now..
Lights DIM..
Que the 80’s villain music..
4 brothas in horrible leather outfits come running out in 2’s..
“Am i baddest?!? SHONUFF!! Am i prettiest!??! SHONUFF!!”
cool contest Dime
Yours in basketball,
Sam
Flight… I like it because it’s a non-plural name… like Jazz, Heat or Magic. But now that it was mentioned… it does sound like a WNBA team.
The best name anywhere is the Crimson Tide. That is sooooo badass!
The Charlotte franchise should take the name Stars and then New Orleans, Utah, and Charlotte should have a three-way name trade. Here’s how the names would look-
Utah Stars- The name of the ABA’s Utah franchise and they could return to the classic red, white, and blue logo color.
Charlotte Hornets- Can we all agree this name just works? It rolls off the tongue and conjures up images of a fantastic NBA Jam team of LJ and Mourning.
New Orleans Jazz- Restores one of the coolest franchise names and just works on multiple levels.
Does anyone think this doesn’t make sense?
@Lakeshow… increase your knowledge.
“Que the 80’s villain music..”
It’s spelt “queue”.
Reading is fundamental.
Im not feeling that red coat MJ is wearing. Looks like a red shamwow
@Jay
Settle down on the spell check co^k breath…did i spell that right lol
Flight?!!?
first off, congrats to Tyler Whitcomb. well done.
but was Charlotte Flight the best suggestion or just the most supported?
its like when yall (re)named glen davis the gooch. funny, but def not the best nickname.
@ JAY
what does fundamental mean??
Darkness is spreading!!
@JAY
Decrease your tone. In that context, it’s cue.
@Lakeshow. LOL. Glad you got a sense of humour.
@Chicagorilla… “did i spell that right” should have ended with a question mark.
You can’t have a team named the Thunder and one named the Thundercats. Too similar. Also, the Charlotte Panthers honorable mention isn’t good either only because they already have a team named the Panthers in North Carolina. Having two pro sports franchises with the same moniker in the same state is borderline corny.
I can live with the Charlotte Flight although it does sound a bit WNBAish. Although, I thought the same thing about the Thunder name but it has grown on me.
LOL @ Charlotte Smoke
I like Charlotte Flight (but it does kinda sound D-League/WNBA-ish). Now that you guys mentioned it, Charlotte ThunderCats would’ve been tight too!
@ JAY
The word is actually “cue” when used in that manner. Like cue the music. I never correct spelling on this site because frankly I don’t care but since you tried and failed I’ll play too.
@Lakeshow and Jay
You’re both wrong. The way Lakeshow came with that statement the word he ought to have used was ‘cue’ not ‘que’ or ‘queue’. Sweet Jesus!! Grammar and spelling and general English refresher course at the local community college anyone?
@ Dime
No offense to anyone but all those suggestions kinda suck and Charlotte are SO not changing their name!
@ Spliff
you beat me to it but at least someone knows how to spell
Dam, I would have gone for the Charlotte Ewings … because MJowned him too !!!
I still like the Carolina Blue(s)
I agree with most that was already written. Flight is cool. ThunderCats would be bad ass…
especially with this logo:
[en.wikipedia.org]
and Lion-0 as the mascot!
Thunder… Thunder… ThunderCats! Ho!!!!
‘grats to the winners. Flight may sound WNBA-ish but it just fits the team on too many levels.
Man…Charlotte Thundercats is the issh, I don’t think the Flight sounds WNBA…a little boring but not WNBA, and the image of people fleeing might be appropriate if they keep playing the way they are, so it works on a lot of levels.
The Supreme Court rules that ThunderCats’ badassness beats Thunder cornyness.
– Sends OKC back to the drawing board. Or is it bored? Somebody spell check that for me please. In the meanwhile, OKC can be the Tumbleweeds.
@K C…Cheetara cheerleaders would’ve been hot too. But like Spliff said, having teams named Thunder and Thundercats would be overkill.
@sh!tfaced… I hear you on both fronts. Bring on Cheetara! Regarding the overkill, see post #33.
Charlotte Slankets
They’ll cover you like a blanket, but leave your hands free.
LMAO @ the spelling bee this turned into.
I stand corrected. Should be “cue”.
I think i should be written in as the new winner..
You guys have my contact info.. just send me my shit please..
Charlotte Slaughterhouse
N.C does have the worlds largest slaughterhouse.
and slaughterhouse sounds fuccin crazyyyy
oh and shouts to joey, royce, crooked and joell!
How about this one….
The Charlotte Tins. Get it? It’s a play on words for “charlatan”
Definition: “a person who pretends or claims to have more knowledge or skill than he or she possesses; quack.”
Synonyms: impostor, mountebank, fraud, fake, phony.
Since a lot of people question MJ’s ability to run a team, i think this fits like a glove.
@K C… didn’t see post 33 right away since we posted a minute apart… lol
nawlage_x0719 Slaughterhouse is what’s up!
AYE! Whenever they miss a bucket (if they were Thundercats) they could play “SNARF SNARF!”
LOL!
i guess this name contest was better then the last one. stupid ass name like the gooch
Gooch is wack as a nickname for anything.
You may as well call Glen Davis “Cooch” cuz that’s what he is.
@ Spiff to my lou # 23
What about the Suns and Heat. Both basically mean the same thing.
@LakeShow
I would even have “Kiss my Converse” commercials and have a Udonis Haslem and Wilson Chandler life sized cut outs on either side of me.
Does Chandler still wear ’em? Haslem did when I saw them play Philly.
@APE
Based on your POV, Magic and Wizards are the same.
CHARLOTTE BATTLECOCKS.
LMAO @ the dude above-yours in basketball!! tht spreewell story was pure comedy!
The Charlotte Hi-Flyers