Michael Jordan, Stephen Jackson coming to a reality TV near you

Forget “Real Training Camp” on NBA TV. Can we get the Charlotte Bobcats a reality show on Showtime? Stephen Jackson is worth the airtime alone, but then throw in Michael Jordan getting used to everything that comes with being The Boss, Shaun Livingston‘s (latest) comeback story, Tyrus Thomas‘ mood swings, Sherron Collins‘ out-loud Chitown personality getting rookie hazed, Boris Diaw‘s battle to stay below 320 pounds, the Kwame Brown/MJ dynamic, and Larry Brown‘s manic obsessive nature, and you’ve got potential greatness. Oh, and don’t forget Darius Miles and Antoine Walker trying to win jobs, and yesterday’s new development, Javaris Crittenton accepting an invite to Bobcats’ camp. Too bad Charlotte doesn’t play the Wizards in the preseason, otherwise the episode where Crittenton and Gilbert Arenas cross paths could be amazing … Carmelo Anthony might be headed for his own TV show, something along the lines of “The Decision,” but with new Denver GM Masai Ujiri announcing where he’s sending ‘Melo in the trade that now seems inevitable … Everybody had trade scenarios and rumors going yesterday. The Nets deal still sounds like the best, but that really depends on how much you like Derrick Favors. If you think Favors is the next Dwight Howard, it’s a no-brainer for the Nuggets. For those not so sure about Favors, you’re looking more at the Houston (Kevin Martin) or Chicago (Luol Deng) trades … Contrary to what you might believe, not many of us in the Dime crew are Knicks fans — but we do feel sorry for those NY’ers who have waited for years to turn their franchise around in 2010, and it’s still looking like it’s not gonna happen. Getting Amar’e was great, but as the team keeps missing out on guys like LeBron and Wade and Chris Paul and ‘Melo (new reports say the Knicks are out of the running because they don’t have anything Denver wants), they won’t be able to really contend for a ‘chip in this era of Big Threes. Maybe next year … Adam Morrison is headed to Wizards camp, where he’ll try to be what Mike Miller was supposed to be in D.C. Or at least A-Mo can be what Brian Scalabrine was for the Celtics. Which is more than what Morrison was for the Lakers … You know it’s a slow day (really, a slow month) when the most heated debate in the Dime office revolved around burgers. The big question yesterday: Who’s better, Five Guys or In-N-Out? And it should be noted that our West Coast reps fought for Red Robin … We’re out like Boris “Biggest Loser” Diaw …
I went vegetarian 3 years ago. But Hardees’s frisco thickburger used to be the best. I live in Missouri so I know nothing about 5 guys and IN and Out.
Morrison should go to the Bobcats as well to form the MJ draft bust duo with Kawme
Rodman, Pippen, Oakley, Barkley and Jordan need to get up on a tv series…
Red Robin is off the hook, but honestly I like Wendy’s burgers. Call me old fashion lol.
Steak & Shake, hands down.
Chicagorilla, I must agree with you on Wendys, but since these chumps wanna talk local, Jew Towns chicken sandwich gets honorable mention! Lol.
Can we all agree McDonald’s has the best fries (curly fries not included)
@7, no we can’t, because Five Guys seasoned fries are better.
I go with Five Guys. But I’m an east coast guy ;)
IN-N-OUT ALL DAY!
@thrilla
You didn’t take it back to Jewtown did you?!?!? The Pork Chop sandwich or the polish is a Chi-town classic
@thrilla
You ever had a Itailian Beef from Portillo’s? Dipped…ummm ummm
Macdonald has the best BBQ sauce!
In-N-Out Animal Style! I want TWO!
Hi hi from big jurg,
I not know your burger shop in america but I like some fur burger from Helena for desert with cream. Whip cream. And Vlade like it too muchh. And Noe u know what I like. ha ha ha.
ha ha from jurgo with not much to laff at today accept at smack
and a big hi hi to mr alf.
I tried 5 guys (no homo) and I don’t understand the hype…it’s a good burger yes, but there’s nothing special about it. Yes you can stack on an impressive amount of toppings, but does it really taste any different than a mom-and-pop diner burger? The fact that they don’t have combo meals, means it’s gonna cost you about $10 for a burger, fries, and soda…..
Now In-N-Out…their burgers have a unique taste that is unlike any other burger joint (special sauce (no homo), grilled onions, and their spongy grilled bun) AND they reasonably priced, especially with a combo meal.
Give me In-n-out anyday and every day over 5 guys…
I play in Toronto now… I thought this was a basketball magazine?
in n out hands down over 5 guys.
steak n shake is up there too.
shake shack on the other hand is heavily overrated.
that’s a tough call, on one hand I’ve been a California boy most of my life so my first instinct is to say In-n-Out(animal style! for those who know), but 5 guys makes a mighty tasty burger…..
….I’m going to have to say five guys…. god I feel like a traitor
Five Guys = Steak and Shake. I just don’t get the fascination with them.
Basically american burgers don’t compare to the english burgers we get here. Gourmet Burger Kitchen FTW.
I’m from the south had them both but going to have to say five guys by a little
they dont have IN&OUT Burger in cleveland but the five guys here is fuggin great! lol
when its after 3am…FATBURGER!
nothing is better than that tasty, nasty, greasy, fattening shit. especially when you want your stomach to soak up all the Ciroc in your system. FATBURGER!
“yo my man…throw 3 eggs on my joint. good looks.”
for the record, I went Veg 2yrs ago (still eat seafood though) but I gotta agree with homey who said Shake Shack is overrated.
that is pure truth1 they got some little ass white castle size burgers. what a waste. and where i used to live, the line at Shake Shack was ALWAYS long. def NOT worth it. only plus is that they’ll serve you a beer and a glass of wine for your shorty
Jewtown? What you know about Maxwell street? You still get more onions then meat, you gotta tell them easy or no onions or they go nuts . I rarely eat red meat these and the only burgers I rock with is turkey, but Fatburger is pretty good and Top Notch is too.
Five Guys all day
let the season begin please…i came to smack to read some basketball discussion and all I got was this Burger-Talk…
Why do people feel the need to say “no homo” all the time… like we don’t know what you’re really talking about and will assume you’re gay, really?
@ Chicagorilla and Dapro.
I wrote off beef and pork years ago so I never got down with the pork chop sandwich HOWEVER, the polish was/is an all time classic.
I never got down with Portillos beef but when I did eat beef Nicks or Mickeys in Bellwood was off the chain!
Dapro the recession I believe has caused them to switch up thr ways so no don’t go nuts on the onions any more but that’s what makes it classic. You have to tell them extra onions to get a moderate amount.
Big Kahuna Burger. That is a tasty burger.
I make the best damn burgers on the southside of Chicago.
Don’t sleep on Jack-n-the box burgers. Especially the angus joints.
I’ll eat any burger, from anywhere, at anytime. They all have their merits. I agree with jurg about the fur burgers. mighty tasty.
now they should film Bobcats training camp and just call it “Soft Knocks”
@chicagorilla-
you ever been to Epic Burger? not sure if theres any outside of chicago but that place owns five guys.
never had in-n-out…but 5 guys all day..it wood b my favorite restaurant of all time if it didnt make u sound so gay talkin bout how bangin 5 guys is…
yo chicagorilla and jay thrilla or any1 else in the chi…whers the spots at in chicago??i jus moved out here like a month ago
PLEASE for the love of God, give me Melo for Luol!
The Burger King Steakhouse XT runs laps around all the burgers mentioned. It’s quite disturbing how good the burger is, to be honest. But, I’m a sucker for any burger that has been touched by an open flame. Everything else from 5 guys, red robin, epic, just tastes like the average burgers we would fry on top of the stove at the crib, nothing special. Close 2nd place goes to Portillo’s.
LMAO@ the no homo references yall some fools.
@NT nah man i never had Epic burger but it sounds like something I’d be very interested in lol.
@S.Bucketz
Don’t know if you mean food or clubs. but as far as food, go to downtown Chicago and look for Ronnies Steak House. If you like steak that’s the joint to hit up.
If you talking about clubs, the last place I been to was “Hotel Victor” near downtown. Had some of the baddest bitches in the city of all colors all in one place. Little expensive though.
Damn, now im hungry…next trip 2 Chicago hittin the south side polish w/ all the crap on it
Hmmmmmm burger spot on the West Coast?? NATIONS = ALL DAY
Best steak spot ive been too?? Tad Steakhouse in Frisco..
Best fur burger ive ever tasted?? Man some peruvian girl.. i swear it was sweet.. kinda tasted like a white powder doughnut.. crazy..
Red Robin is absolute garbage. The epitome of “great menu that never comes through on the plate”. 5 Guys all day
Five guys is great, A close second around the DMV i would have to say is Fosters Grill, they make some excellent char-grilled burgers. Now Red Robin is alrite, but nothing to special…
Yeah Red Robin aint that good..
Fuddruckers is better than Red Robin..
I think im the only person who says In&Out has a fairly avg cheeseburger to me.. Everyone else packs they lines..
Wish I was on these boards back when i took my only trip to NY (Aug of 2001) I only ate at olive garden, hooters, mcdonalds, and the Gyro stand on the corner downtown.
@Lakeshow
take it easy man!! lol. This is a family website. You going all off talking about fur burgers!!!
wait…did i just tell someone to tone down the talk? hahaha, as much as I drop F-bomb and 4 letter words and call people out their name. yes I guess that would make me a hypocrite wouldn’t it…in that case
Best fur burger I had was a Latino chick from Fresno, Ca. She was a top level freak and turned me out
Fuddruckers FTW!
Off topic but damn MJ has horrible taste in clothes. No wonder Jordan Brand shoes started getting uglier and uglier the more involved he got in the creative process
Come on Justin that suit Jordan is rockin is sick. AND the shoes!