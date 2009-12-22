Michael Jordan suing two local grocery stores

Seeing as the man’s face is pretty much everywhere, maybe they thought he wouldn’t notice. They thought wrong.

Michael Jordan filed a pair of lawsuits this week against two Chicago-area grocery store chains, Dominick’s and Jewel, for advertisements MJ says infringe on his trademark and business interests. In dispute are some full-page ads that ran in Sports Illustrated‘s all-Jordan Hall of Fame tribute issue.

From the Chicago Tribune:

Both suits, filed in Cook County Circuit Court, claim the ads were clever and unauthorized ways of linking Jordan to the stores. In the Dominick’s ad, the top half congratulates Jordan and features his uniform number, 23, while the bottom has a coupon for a Rancher’s Reserve steak, a trademark of Dominick’s parent Safeway. Jordan never was contacted about the ad, the suit states, and never would be associated with the Dominick’s steaks as it would conflict with steakhouses and a direct-mail steak business to which Jordan has lent his name. In the Jewel ad, a pair of Air Jordan shoes with 23 on the tongues sits below a congratulatory message that ends with Jewel’s “just around the corner” slogan.

Two questions: (1) How much money could Jordan ask for while keeping a straight face? … (2) Direct-mail steak? … Anyway, I’d have to assume this gets settled quickly and doesn’t go anywhere near a trial. Who in their right mind would think they have a chance of winning with a jury in Illinois going against Mike?