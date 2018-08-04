Getty Image

Donald Trump may support Michael Jordan in the debate over the best player in NBA history, but it doesn’t seem like Jordan is taking the president’s side in the war of words between himself and LeBron James.

Trump insulted the intelligence of the best player in the NBA late Friday night, tweeting about an interview James gave to CNN. The end of the tweet said “I like Mike,” ostensibly a reference to Jordan. The president, in essence, was picking Jordan in the never-ending battle between people who like to argue about basketball, and it was meant to slight James.

The rub of the whole thing is that Trump doubted James and his intelligence in a week where he opened a full-funded public school in his hometown of Akron. But despite the vote of confidence in the GOAT battle, Jordan stood up for James and his philanthropic goals on Saturday in a statement given by a spokesperson to various members of the media.