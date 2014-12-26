MJ To Kobe Aftering Getting Passed On All-Time Scoring List: “Go Get Karl [Malone]”

After Kobe Bryant passed Michael Jordan on the all-time scoring list, MJ [insert phrase about his competitiveness here] apparently told Kobe to go after Karl Malone, who is next on the all-time list.

Bryant was in Chicago yesterday for the Lakers-Bulls Christmas Day game. He didn’t suit up, taking a second consecutive game off for “old age.”

But he did relay to K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune what Michael Jordan told him after he called to congratulate Mamba on passing the GOAT in his scoring milestone earlier in December:

Kobe on what MJ said when he passed him on scoring list: "It was go get Karl (Malone). The competitor never stops." — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) December 26, 2014

How great is that? Jordan now wants Vino to pass the Mailman.

Right now, Kobe has 32,365 points and Malone has 36,928. That’s a substantial gulf between the two, and we doubt Bryant will pass the Jazz great if he doesn’t play beyond his current contract, which expires at the end of the 2015-16 season.

Kobe also thanked MJ and all the players who came before him for teaching him so much. Bryant even admitted he “literally just stole s**t” from them:

Kobe thanked MJ, players who came before him. "I’ve learned so much from them. I don’t say that lightly. I’ve literally just stole sh*t." — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) December 26, 2014

While in Chicago Kobe also found time to get together the night before the game with his former teammate, Pau Gasol:

Kobe and Pau got together last night here in Chicago. Kobe: "We spent several hours just talking, just reminiscing." — KEVIN DING (@KevinDing) December 26, 2014

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.