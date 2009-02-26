Michael Jordan vs. Today’s Rules

Among NBA fans who followed the game as far back as 1998, there’s a pretty commonly accepted theory, which was most recently brought to the table in yesterday’s “Getting to the Basket 101” post:
If Michael Jordan played in his prime under today’s no-hand-check rules that are friendly to scoring guards and wings, he’d average at least 40 points.
For the most part, I agree. On talent alone, MJ would would a monster if he didn’t have to deal with the physical style of the 1990s (or the extra-physical style of the 1980s). But there’s another facet you have to consider, something about the old-school rules that made Jordan the player he was.
With today’s laid-back rules, the “Bad Boys” Pistons wouldn’t have been allowed to beat the crap out of MJ during his formative NBA years, when he was making that leap from flashy superstar to cold-blooded killer. Without those early experience, would Jordan have developed the same drive and motivational fire that made him JORDAN? Or would he have been closer to another Iceman Gervin, a jaw-dropping scorer who is known more for getting buckets and not as much for being a winner?
While I’d like to see as much as anyone how 28-year-old MJ would fare in today’s game, I’m also thankful he got to make his bones in a rougher era, where his championship-caliber intangibles were hewn.
How would MJ’s career had turned out without those Detroit playoff series losses?
IF MJ in his prime played now, he would avg 50 points a game while shooting 25 fts a game. NBA has lots of young talent and some games are enjoyable, BUT none of the games are as enjoyable as those 90s series.
Bulls vs Knicks, Heat, Magic, Pacers, Hawks, Cavs
Knicks vs Magic, Pacers, Heat
Jazz vs Rockets, Suns, Spurs, Sonics and many others.
All those teams were perennial playoff teams, and what made it more interesting and enjoyable was that they hated each other. Games were physical and you could see that guys really wanted to win against each other. Now days, it’s either all fun and jokes or guys trying to act tough from 1 hard foul. It’s ridiculous.
NBA, especially in the east is a joke. OTher than the Celtics, Magics, and the Cavs, other team sucks.
MJ would still have had the same competitive drive because the Pistons would have still beaten them. Whether or not he would have been the same animal on the court, most would say yes. His nature from the start is an agressive one, unlike Iceman. He would probably have had a chance at 100 if played today. However, defensively he is secretly known for keeping a hand on a players hips to use as leverage, so he may have suffered more defensively than offense. Bottom line-he would still have been JORDAN without those playoff losses to Detroit.
the bigger question is-would LEBRON JAMES be the player he is now if he played in the late 80s and 90s?
I think Jordan always had the drive, he just didn’t have the team around him untill Pippen and Grant emerged and Phil took over as coach. It’s impossible to say whether or not the Detroit series’ made him who we know now as the GOAT.
Speaking on if he was playing today, he’d be putting up 35-40 every year. He was shooting 50% in his prime in an era where you could hand-check the hell out of your opponent. With today’s rules geared to showcasing a great permimeter player, Jordan would be scoring 12 points a game on free throws alone, and easily putting up 40 a game.
LOL @ 4 and LeBron’s would be catching it hard. I think he would be able to stand up to the pounding though.
Anyway with Jordan Money would have done well in today’s time. I don’t know about dropping 40 per. Still he would have done well. In today’s game though, Jordan would have got it from a couple of players as well as he gave or gives it.
I most def. think the Detroit games made him tougher, more of a physical monster and more diverse in his givings.
If it wasn’t the Pistons I feel eventually some team would have went that way (real physical) with Jordan in trying to stop him. So he would still be the same Money he is now and was then.
The physical attacks on dude most def. shaped him some though. NO doubt about that.
george gervin isn’t in the same sentence as mj because he didn’t play defense, so he didn’t win. If MJ can’t hand-check the guy he’s defending, he would’ve had to spend more energy on the defensive end of the court because that’s the thing that wins games. So I don’t think he’d averaged 40, just because he’d have to work so much harder to be as good as he was on defense.
another point to throw in-Jordan definately couldn’t do it without PIPPEN. Jordan would have a hard time trying to find his Pippen. Not to mention a triangle offense or any offense for that matter for him to excel at. Today’s game, who do people think is the best-Kobe. what kind of offense is he in-the triangle.
another point-as much as Jordan helped basketball by the kind of player he was, he also gave it a punch in the gut when he retired cuz ever since’98, the world compare’s TODAY’S players to JORDAN’S STANDARDS, not Bird or Magic’s standards, but JORDAN’S.
How about that,jordan never faced zone?
I think he’d average 1000.Seriously though,fuck Mike and the what would he do now shit.We know he’s a legend but enough with the Davey Crockett fable shit.We dont know and never will and if he stepped on the court right now Kyle Korver would bust his ass.
the doc need a real doc with this Kyle Korver thing.
No I think u need a doc if u think Mike still got it on that level.But u need one to get that surgery called getdispenisoutamymouf because thats the only excuse for thinking Kyle cant give him numbers right now.
If you ever watched any of those Jordan movies he said thats why he started hitting the weights and put on 10-15 pounds one summer was because how physical the Pistons were. And would MJ have been the defender he was with todays rules?
He would have been what Kobe is now….all the skills but not as smart, tough, or fundamentally sound.
Also would Bird have been the player he was cause he couldn’t guard any one when hand checking was allowed so you know there is no way he is stopping anyone with todays rules. I know he had a high basketball IQ and could shoot the hell out of the ball but would he have been a superstar still? Because there is plenty of guys who can shoot the ball and have a decent basketball IQ but don’t play alot or are not on the court in crunch time cause they can’t play defense.(Korver, Reddick, Peja) Actually what I am trying to say is would he even have a chance to become the player he was now? Most slow white players that can shoot but can’t play D don’t get a chance when they come into the league even if they are a great college player.(Reddick)
I feel that karizmatic.And he would have a bullshit rape case because more shit get blown outta proportion now.The good ol 80’s.Where u could fuck people up on the court and not get ejected,and fuck around on your wifes without media distraction.Shit Magic got HIV and nobody knew until his press conference.We would’ve known a year earlier now.ESPN woulda been got some random dude to “leak” that out.
Jordan’s basketball IQ is off the charts. He would scored 40 a night easy. Remember he averaged 37.1 that one year.
MJ said it was easy to get 32. He knows how many touches he’ll get per quarter, 8 8 8 8 = 32…not a problem…
@ Sho Nuff
Jordan wasn’t even on that, he knew he could score 16 in the 4th if he had to, so he would just let the chips fall where they would for 3 quarters, as long as his team stayed ahead or wasn’t too far behind. On top of that you knew he was going to drop 40 or more if he came out shooting. If he was going to have a big night (and by big we mean 40 or more, because 30 was commonplace) he usually came out and dropped 12 or so in the first quarter. If he did that you knew he was going to have at least 30 beacuase he was going to drop 16 in the 4th. lol.
MJ would not average 40 points a night in this day and day.
I believe MJ can average 40 a night if he wanted to and can get 40 plus on any given night. With today rules, MJ would sit out the 4th quarter because the majority of the games will be blowout, so I say 25PPg is more reasonable.
Great players are great player in any era.
1.) the only valid argument for mj not dropping 40 a game are the changes on the defensive end and the amount of energy he’d have to exert
2.) @hucklebuck- you’re wrong and right- wrong for being mad about them comparing to MJ’s standards- he is the GOAT- he is/was better than magic/bird- why should the standards not be where the bar was highest set? you’re right because MJ WOULD DESTROY KYLE KORVER…violate and embarrass, as well as many other players in the league now… here is evidence: [www.youtube.com]
3.) i think many people underestimate the drive that was instilled in MJ from much much earlier in his life than the Pistons, i.e. getting cut from Laney high school. he got hungry. remember how hard he came back from breaking his foot? he wasn’t thinking about the pistons, he just has that permanent fire.
4.) there is nothing better than reminiscing about MJ…that’s why this post exists.
I think Lebron would benefit from the rules of the 80’s because he is the strongest wing in the game. He would have an advantage over anyone he goes against if more physical play was allowed. Hand-checking wouldn’t impede Lebron too much, however if he were allowed to hand-check, he’d be able to control other wings like Mike did.
Real talk, Austin. Great point. Personally, I loved watching the “cold-blooded killer” Mike, over the “Flashy Superstar” Mike.
lebron would be strong enough for the 80s.
BUT, he is a crybaby and soft when it comes to hard fouls.
he gets distracted very easy and touches his body everywhere to look if he is hurt. just look at last years WAS-CLE series.
so he would be ready physically, but not mentally.
yEAH IDIOTS, 50 A GAME. i GUESS THE NEW ZONE DEFENSE AND ALL THE OTHER DIFFERENCES WOULDNT MAKE A DIFFERENCES EITHER…LMAO Sorry about the caps :(
I agree with quick wit it
There is nothing better than reminiscing about MJ.
As for his effectiveness with the current rules, there’s no doubt in my mind that Jordan age 28 could avg 35-40 a game. It really just comes down to whether his team would need that on a nightly basis. Jordan would probably shoot around 14 FTs a game alone. Take a look at his NBA finals series against the Phoenix Suns. When he attacked, he attacked hard.
Lebron would be able to hold his own in Jordan’s era too. James is physically more dominant almost every wing from jordan’s era. The only thing I wonder about is how he’d handle more physical play from the BIg guys of that era: David Robinson, Hakeem, Malone, etc.
MJ would’ve been the same. Even in his early days, he was hungry and would play defense. He was a better pro than a college player because he wasn’t stifled by a coach who felt the need to place restraints on him.
No Doubt MJ was helped by having to overcome the Pistons. Having said that he could be right around 35-40 a game in today’s rules if he wanted.
In reverse Id love to see Kobe go against those old Pistons teams. He has a far worse temper than MJ, he would have been swinging on dudes!
jordan would average 50, does anyone remember his rookie year or how he played in the all star games? dunk city people, alleyoop after alleyoop he loves fast break basketball. don’t forget the shoes they played in the 80’s are equivalent to playing in work boots for these young fellas. also give jordan some creatine and have him lift weights from 12 years up and i bet his body would look like lebron. lebron is getting there that 55 against milwalkee was ridiculous but he needs a couple of rings to even.
jordan is the greatest of all time, hands down.
Kobe would eat him for breakfast.. just like he eats Lebron..
But yes MJ would average close to 40ppg a night..
Everyone talking about if Lebron could play in the 80’s and he aint even CLOSE to being as tough as the Mamba.. Shit.. i aint even going to get started..
u cant compare none of any player ever played the game or is still playin the game to Jordan………forget this whole conversation here……the main point is: Michael Jordan is the best basketball player EVER!
the best you’ve ever seen, on TV…
