Michael Jordan x Shepard Fairey x Upper Deck

If you thought that every possible Michael Jordan Hall of Fame tribute had been done, you’d reconsider when you saw what Shepard Fairey put together. If you have the money to spend, these are likely to go quicker than some sneaker releases.

“Everything about Michael Jordan is iconic,” says Fairey, “from his slam dunks to his signature shoes to his tongue wagging to his number, so he makes a great subject for portraiture because everything about him is laced with cultural significance. You can tell from the look in his eyes, even back when he was at the University of North Carolina, that he was obsessed with greatness, but he also managed to do everything with a sense of flair. I think it’s that combination of intensity and style, and of course his singular talent, that make him the embodiment of a legend.”

So of if you want to cop one of these, here’s how it breaks down:

– The initial offering of 26″ x 36″ silk-screened master prints, signed by both Jordan and Fairey and limited to 50 versions each, are selling for $4,499.99 collectively. For anyone who purchases the three-part master print series, they will receive the same edition number in the limited-to-50 series for each print (UNC, Bulls and the HOF induction).

– If you can’t drop that kind of money, the three-part sets signed by Fairey only, which also measure 26″ x 36″ and are limited to 123 apiece, are on sale for $1,349.99 collectively.

– Tomorrow, individual versions of the dual-signed master prints will go on sale for $1,499.99 each, with the Fairey-only signed versions also being made available for $499.99 apiece.

– Lastly, next Tuesday, Sept. 29, an 18″ x 24″ Fairey-signed print that’s limited to 523 will be made available. Complete sets of the three single-signed, 18â€³ x 24â€³ prints will retail for $215.99 each with individual pieces listed for $79.99.

Which one is your favorite?

Source: The Same Intensity