Michael Jordan’s New Shoe

Today in Midtown NYC, Jordan Brand unveiled their newest signature sneaker the Air Jordan 2009. The event was held at a swanky event space in the Chelsea section of New York City. Upon arrival all attendees were greeted by tasty hors d’oeuvres and pics of Carmelo, CP3, and Joe Jeezy.
Become Legendary is Jordan Brand’s tag line for 2009, and with their newest installment in the Jordan signature line, they believe they have accomplished that. Now, alot of speculation has been made on why the sneaker isn’t the Air Jordan XXIV. Jason Mayden, the designer of the AJ ’09 was on hand to clarify exactly why the name change was made, but no one could explain it better than Air Jordan himself.
That’s right Big Mike himself was there to speak about his newest sneaker. The name “Air Jordan 2009” came about due to Michael wanting his legacy wearing the number 23 to live on. The Air Jordan 2009 promises to change the game in terms of the standard that basketball performance sneakers are held at. Spawning from paralympian April Holmes’ prosthetic limb, the AJ ’09 promises to always keep your foot in contact with the ground, thus shaving seconds off of your cuts. Holmes, who is Jordan Brand’s first female athlete, was on hand for the festivities as well.
The Air Jordan 2009 will be released exclusively on January 31st 2009 with a suggested retail of $230.00. The first nationwide launch coincides with All-Star Weekend and will drop Saturday February 14th, 2009, with a suggested retail of $190.00.
For more information on the Air Jordan 2009 hit up http://www.Jumpman23.com.
That first shoe is FUUUUGLY! It looks like a box!
Who on earth would where a box on their feet?
hmm new super light hyper dunks OR a stiff jordan that will shave seconds off my cuts and its 90 dollars more lol choices choices.. maybe he should give a few pairs to the bobcats
I have seen quite a few pictures of this shoe and it is horrible. It looks like something you’d find at Wal-mart for $12.99.
Everyone said Jordan should stop at 23 and he should have.
that box doesn’t even look like it has laces. it does have a hole in the side for some reason though. speed hole maybe.
It looks like Garbage and trying to be nice
Those shoes are fucking awesome people should never doubt MJ when it comes to shoes
Man…I wish I would pay $230 for a pair of basketball shoes! Stephon’s $15 kicks are looking real good right about now…
Is that a GEM on the side of the shoe? Looking right into my SOUL! IT’S A WITCH EYE!
Should be called either “Air Paki” or “Air Witchcraft”.
It’s hard out here and Jordan still charging 190 – 230 for shoes. But it’s a lot of people who would waste their money on these horrible shoes.
pretty hot. Pretty steep
$230 kicks in this economy? Looks like kids are gonna be getting shot again for their shoes. What a shame.
i’m really shocked to see that all these people above me think the first picture is of the shoe. its the box the shoes come in idiots
that’s not a GEM, that’s Kryptonite – the only thing that ever stopped Mike besides booze and gambling
Hey m_hov
THEY’RE
JUST
JOKING
lighten up
I WISH I HAD MORE HANDS SO I CAN GIVE IT FOUR THUMBS DOWN!!!!
I RATHER GET A PAIR OF FUSION IV’S ATLEAST THEY WOULD LOOK GOOD WITH JEANS. HYPERDUNKS ALL DAY
@THATS WHATS UP
that’s not a GEM, that’s Kryptonite – the only thing that ever stopped Mike besides booze and gambling
————————————————-
DONT FORGET WHITE WOMEN
Wow….
Really?….
Maybe its time that Mike takes a step back and they stop making new AJ’s NEVER thought I would say that,
But seriously? that shoe is terrible,
Focus on the remakes, fusions, etc. much better creative design than whatever that thing is they are calling the new Air Jordan
@13
I’m shocked that you think I was serious. Wowza, someone needs to read here more often. Also shocked that you’re posting your email as your Display name.
Who’s the real idiot???
fallinup runs for his spambot.
m_hov@odu.edu are you serious? man you need some help from chris rock
I aint really feeling that green dimond shape on the side of the shoe
m_hov you’re a fucking dumbass
uhh…no disrespect to Jordan but dose pieces of shit r not worth $230
These are worth $250 if that’s a true 20caret emerald glowing on the side of those bitches. That giant green thing might also be, as Borat would say, a true set of “Gypsy Tears”. True GT is hard to come by, and more than worth $250 for the AIDS protection alone.
AJI to AJXXIII are like Mike’s Bull’s career, it should not have gone any further. AJ09 is like Mike playing for the Wizards… they are a mistake and will only harm his legacy.
Everyone send m_hov an email. Let him know how much Ole Dominion sucks ass!
gentry humphrey & jordan are fucking up
dont those kicks resemble one of his 20-something shoes? minus the green shiny thing though.
not sure i love the air jordan 2009..that heel to me looks weird. the box looks nice for what it is worth! the cp3 2 got a lot of potential..yeah i know lots of peeps say it looks like a dwade but it is a nice design IMO!
that’s actually a hot sneak… i can’t wait to rob someone for a pair!!!
Wow…is it me or do MJ be tryna kill us wit these prices? You already got paper man!
the AJ ’09 promises to always keep your foot in contact with the ground, thus shaving seconds off of your cuts…….how the fuck can that shoe do that?
it’s design reminds me AND1 sneak….
First of all, shaving seconds off your cut time?
Dude, if your cut takes more than two seconds, u aint cuttin quick enough.
second, Keeps your feet always in ocntact with the ground?
Guys gonna be shufflin around the court like Tim Thomas. How do you jump when you can’t take your feet off the ground?
the techs i heard are crazy tho the cost is too
The shoe look’s shit but you have to admit the shoe box looks awesome!
230? geez…
but they still look better than any of lebrons signature kicks
@post27- gentry isnt in charge anymore, he took up another position…but the mess he made during his tenure is still evident w/ those horrid fusions
@ 32
Gravity? sounds like some bs
The box was designed by M. C. Escher himself.
I think $230 for this particular pair is ridiculous! IT makes me wonder what the mark-up on those shoes are. I could purchase three pairs of Hyperdunks for $220(+tax) thanks to all of the discounts currently offered online at [www.nikestore.com].
I wouldn’t spend $230 for MASS PRODUCED Jordan’s.
I would spend $230 for the LIMITED EDITION Mcfly’s.
I would also spend $150 for the Zoom Kobe IV’s.
Nike’s current press releases currently state that the Kobe Zoom IV’s are the lightest and most stable shoe that Nike has ever made with the Hyperdunks coming in a close second. Why would I spend my $80 more on an inferior and more expensive product (Jordan’s) when I could buy the best for less?
I’d have more respect for the Jordan Brand if they used the Starbury business model and priced everything at or below $14.99. I wasn’t a big fan of Stephon Marbury until he came out with his shoe and clothing line. I went out and purchased several pairs of his basketball shoes because I respect his risk, approach and business model. FYI: Starbury gets paid a bare minimal sponsorship contract, but he makes money off of the number of units sold because he receives a percentage of of gross sales.
im getting sick of nike’s shit. make some kicks that kids can afford. how can a normal high/junior high school kid afford these? i would hate to be a kid these days.
It seems the Jordans have gone downhill since the 13’s, the 12’s are like Mike before the wizards.