Michael Jordan’s New Shoe

Today in Midtown NYC, Jordan Brand unveiled their newest signature sneaker the Air Jordan 2009. The event was held at a swanky event space in the Chelsea section of New York City. Upon arrival all attendees were greeted by tasty hors d’oeuvres and pics of Carmelo, CP3, and Joe Jeezy.

Become Legendary is Jordan Brand’s tag line for 2009, and with their newest installment in the Jordan signature line, they believe they have accomplished that. Now, alot of speculation has been made on why the sneaker isn’t the Air Jordan XXIV. Jason Mayden, the designer of the AJ ’09 was on hand to clarify exactly why the name change was made, but no one could explain it better than Air Jordan himself.

That’s right Big Mike himself was there to speak about his newest sneaker. The name “Air Jordan 2009” came about due to Michael wanting his legacy wearing the number 23 to live on. The Air Jordan 2009 promises to change the game in terms of the standard that basketball performance sneakers are held at. Spawning from paralympian April Holmes’ prosthetic limb, the AJ ’09 promises to always keep your foot in contact with the ground, thus shaving seconds off of your cuts. Holmes, who is Jordan Brand’s first female athlete, was on hand for the festivities as well.

The Air Jordan 2009 will be released exclusively on January 31st 2009 with a suggested retail of $230.00. The first nationwide launch coincides with All-Star Weekend and will drop Saturday February 14th, 2009, with a suggested retail of $190.00.

For more information on the Air Jordan 2009 hit up http://www.Jumpman23.com.