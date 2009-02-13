Michael Jordan’s Next Stop

The Iceman, Glide and Jerry Colangelo were all on hand today

I just sat in on a press conference announcing the 16 finalists for this year’s induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and was all fired up when Chris Mullin, my basketball idol, was named as one of the nominees for this year’s class. It’s about time my guy got his due, right?

Then reality set in when some of the other nominees were announced, among them MJ, John Stockton, David Robinson,Dennis Johnson, Don Nelson, Bernard King, Johnny “Red” Kerr, Cynthia Cooper, and C. Vivian Stringer.



Mully’s credentials are legit – five-time NBA All-Star, Big East Player of the Year three times (the only guy who can claim that), two-time Olympic gold medalist, and in his 16 seasons in hr League, he racked up almost 18,000 points, more than 3,000 boards and 3,000 assists. NO WAY my guy gets in when The G.O.A.T., The Admiral and Stockton are on the ballot as well.

