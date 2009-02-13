Michael Jordan’s Next Stop

The Iceman, Glide and Jerry Colangelo were all on hand today
I just sat in on a press conference announcing the 16 finalists for this year’s induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and was all fired up when Chris Mullin, my basketball idol, was named as one of the nominees for this year’s class. It’s about time my guy got his due, right?
Then reality set in when some of the other nominees were announced, among them MJ, John Stockton, David Robinson,Dennis Johnson, Don Nelson, Bernard King, Johnny “Red” Kerr, Cynthia Cooper, and C. Vivian Stringer.
Mully’s credentials are legit – five-time NBA All-Star, Big East Player of the Year three times (the only guy who can claim that), two-time Olympic gold medalist, and in his 16 seasons in hr League, he racked up almost 18,000 points, more than 3,000 boards and 3,000 assists. NO WAY my guy gets in when The G.O.A.T., The Admiral and Stockton are on the ballot as well.
How many out of the 16 get in?
MJ, stockton and ADMIRAL are shoe ins
DJ is close to a shoe in.
Then I’d say Mullin then Bernard
I don’t know if there’s a certain amount that go in every year. But say it’s five this year – MJ, Stockton and Robinson are locks. You gotta think that Cynthia Cooper and/or Stringer get in. That leaves maybe one spot? DJ, Don Nelson and Red Kerr would be tough for Mullin to beat.
— PC
How many of you guys think that chris webber will get into the HOF
Surprised there wasn’t a gratuitous shot at LeBron here, knowing the author’s and the publication’s deep-set bias against him.
@ #6
Maybe a picture of him calling TO at Michigan
There is no limit on how many people they let in each year. Technically, all 16 nominees can get in.
Why is Bernard Kings not a lock?
menn bernard king get’s dissed every year
and no men from europe or asia. is whang zhizi ever getting in for being the first chinese player that scored more then 10 in an nba game? haha
Stock should wait a year and go with karl malone
BRING BACK THE SHORTS haha
ah well I think dwight will do that include an afro wig and dunk from the free throw line in a docter J jersey
@JBFC
Yea, that’s why he’s on the cover of the new issue…
Induct “Redd” Kerr in before the man dies already. Hell, Obama broadcasted a message to Johnny “Redd” Kerr when they celebrated him at the United Center on Tuesday night when the Bulls beat the Pistons. The man has just lived basketball and I believe he brought the Bulls to the playoffs as a coach during their expansion season.