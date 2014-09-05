Michael Jordan’s Signed 1984 Olympic Converse Kicks Are Up For Auction

A ball boy for the 1984 US Men’s Olympic team is putting up a prized possession: Michael Jordan‘s signed sneakers. Grey Flannel Auctions is currently taking bids on the pair of white Converse sneakers MJ signed and gave to the ball boy after receiving the gold medal during the ’84 Olympic games.

MJ will always be associated with Nike, but he wore Converse at North Carolina thanks too — according to Darren Rovell at ESPN — a $10,000 a year contract they had with Dean Smith and the Tar Heels.

If the shoes are authentic — meaning Jordan wore them during the gold medal game in August that year — and Grey Flannel seems to believe they are, they are the last sneakers MJ wore as an amateur since he announced for the ’84 Draft in May, foregoing his final year of eligibility at North Carolina.

Bidding starts at $5K, the same price Grey Flannel started at for Jordan’s “Flu Game” Nike sneakers from the 1997 NBA Finals. That pair ended up selling for $104,765 in December, a record for the highest price ever paid for a pair of Air Jordans.

