Michael Kidd-Gilchrist Loses Bet With Kemba Walker, Wears UConn Shirt

I almost never make playful sporting bets with my friends anymore because I never win. It seems Michael Kidd-Gilchrist might suffer from the same affliction. He watched last night’s championship game with former UConn stud and current Charlotte teammate Kemba Walker and when it was all over, his point guard made MKG rock a UConn t-shirt. Cold-blooded.

