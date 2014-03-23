Michael Kidd-Gilchrist Nukes Meyers Leonard

The Bobcats worked a nice little inside-outside game with Al Jefferson and Kemba Walker and totally destroyed the Blazers Friday night. They outscored them by 23 in the first half and finished with a blowout. The game can be pretty-well summed up by the nuclear bomb Michael Kidd-Gilchrist dropped on Meyers Leonard midway through the fourth.
What’s up with the Blazers?
This blow out is just one game, but I got a lot of hate in the forums for calling the Blazers pretenders. I think it’s more obvious as the season goes on, that they need another season or two before they can be called legit.