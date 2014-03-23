Michael Kidd-Gilchrist Nukes Meyers Leonard

#Portland Trail Blazers #Video #GIFs
03.22.14 4 years ago

The Bobcats worked a nice little inside-outside game with Al Jefferson and Kemba Walker and totally destroyed the Blazers Friday night. They outscored them by 23 in the first half and finished with a blowout. The game can be pretty-well summed up by the nuclear bomb Michael Kidd-Gilchrist dropped on Meyers Leonard midway through the fourth.

What’s up with the Blazers?

