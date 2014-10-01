Video: Michael Kidd-Gilchrist’s Jumper Actually Looks Much, Much Better

Some NBA teams believe that average shooting can be taught. That with enough time and effort spent in the gym under the guidance of proper coaching, even the most broken jumpers can be somewhat repaired. The Charlotte Hornets surely had that in mind when they selected Michael Kidd-Gilchrist with the second overall pick of the 2012 draft.
A defensive monster, aggressive penetrator, and supreme locker room influence in his one, championship-winning season at Kentucky with Anthony Davis, Kidd-Gilchrist’s wholesale shooting struggles were no secret throughout the draft process – the Bobcats/Hornets knew the type of offensive player they were getting. Their expectation was that MKG would slowly improve enough as a shooter for his other awesome gifts to render that mere adequacy almost irrelevant. After his first two seasons, though, that just hasn’t come to fruition.
Kidd-Gilchrist might have been the least effective shooter of all perimeter players in basketball over the last two years: He attempted just 18 total three-pointers in the 2012-2013 and 2013-2014 seasons, and couldn’t manage even 30 percent accuracy on two-pointers outside the paint in either season despite shooting just 88 shots from there in his sophomore campaign. Those are unplayable numbers in a modern NBA that places an absolute premium on spacing, and especially for a Hornets team that relies on Al Jefferson’s post exploits as an offensive fulcrum. It’s a testament to Steve Clifford’s coaching and Kidd-Gilchrist’s teammates that the Hornets fared only .7 points worse per 100 offensive possessions with such a non-shooter on the floor last season.
Kidd-Gilchrist, of course, made it his summer’s mission to correct his near-fatal shooting flaws. He even worked extensively with Hornets assistant Mark Price, one of the greatest shooters ever, on a complete mechanics overhaul. Every report coming from Charlotte this offseason was MKG’s diligent work and willingness to change made all the difference.
A story published yesterday by Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer offered more optimism with training camp underway:
“Does it feel that different? Well, it’s going in a lot more,” Kidd-Gilchrist said with a big grin. “I believe in the process. I started in April and it feels great.”
“Process” is the buzzword in this topic. Kidd-Gilchrist used it three times during a 10-minute discussion. Assistant coach Mark Price used it a constantly during another interview at media day Monday…
“I always knew this was going to be a big summer for Mike and I give him a lot of credit. We started in May and really broke some things down. He listened, he applied it and the biggest part is he stuck with it.”
But we heard similar things leading up to the 2012 draft, and even more following a rookie season that further exposed Kidd-Gilchrist’s biggest deficiency. After the past two offseasons yielded no on-court results, why would this one be any different?
Well, MKG’s shot is still a long way from fixed entirely and the games have yet to begin. But in the video below, he looks more fluid and natural shooting the ball than we’ve ever seen him:
Nevermind the shots going in. Kidd-Gilchrist’s elbow is straight! He doesn’t hitch just before release! There’s flow here!
Maybe this was the summer that changed MKG’s game forever. It’s far too early to tell if that will prove the case, of course, but at least we finally have visual confirmation that Charlotte’s boasts of his drastic improvement aren’t empty words.
What do you think?
Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
MKG developing an average J and being able to start and play 35 plus minutes for Charlotte without killing them on one end of the floor would be like landing a top free agent for them…
His defense alone (if he also got stronger) will be needed if they want to sniff the playoffs this year. He, Zeller, Bismack, and even the rookie Vonleh are going to be heavily relied upon most especially if my suspicions that Al Jefferson’s foot issue isn’t done being an issue
I’m thinking Zeller, Jefferson, MKG, Lance and Kemba are their best line up. 6th man battle between Henderson and PJ Hairston…thought PJ being ready to play more time at SF than SG my be the best scenario for them…
I like Jeff Taylor, but he had the absolute worst timing to allow his personal life intersect with his professional responsibilities most especially for Domestic assault…I hope going into 2014 Men learn even more the power they have to walk away…If you really want to hurt a woman leave her to her misery, but if you’re a piece or crap coward and are the one instigating confrontations with your women…Kill yo self
You cost yourself your career and finances for someone you are not married too and don’t have kids with? Just idiotic…
As a team He could certainly be a starter as he plays both ends efficiently…Good luck Hornets fans. This no matter what will be your most hope-filled year in over a decade.
just as Leonard answered I am taken by surprise that a single mom can make 7907doller in a few weeks on the internet . check my source ………..[kingsuper],…..
It is worth noting that Taylor didn’t actually hit his girlfriend. He’s being charged with assault against her, but that just means verbally threatening her. He’s being charged with assault and battery against the male hotel employee, who is the person he actually hit. Big misconception in the public that assault = physical attack. Battery is the use of actual physical force. Still absolutely no excuse, and I’m not trying to absolve JT of his idiocy, but it is a little more palatable that he didn’t straight up attack his girlfriend. The story going around is that he caught the girl cheating and just lost it.
Good add…I just wish some OG comes to these guys with an “Anti-Simpin'” message to let them know stress from a woman at this age with the financial opportunities on the line is never worth it…
I assumed he didn’t hit, because they would have referenced photos or hospital records…
I also think predatory women are out there and they will be using this negative press to trap these guys even more now…They just say they are the victims and the media will do the damage before facts are clear…
It’s like the women who say they are pregnant and get gifts/proposals/access, then say they lost the baby or straight dip out with come up…disgusting and not worth it.
This could be another 30 for 30 like “Broke” call it “Simpin” or “We’re The Prey”
His stroke definitely looks better. More than the crooked elbow thing, it was his super late release that was hurting him before.
Am really happy to see this guy take on the responsibility of getting better this season. Listening is one thing, applying is another.
Only shame is we won’t have a funky shooting animation for MKG in the 2K series anymore.
his jumper looks like a Kardashians asshole
you mean its often left wide open?