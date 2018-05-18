Michael Porter Jr. Firmly Believes He’s The Best Player In The 2018 NBA Draft

#2018 NBA Draft
05.18.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Before the 2017-2018 season began, no one would have been surprised if Missouri forward Michael Porter Jr. dominated at the college level en route to becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. After an injury cost him the vast majority of his one and only collegiate season, Porter isn’t expected to be in the mix when the Phoenix Suns make the first selection on June 21. But in speaking at the NBA Draft Combine, the uber-talented prospect indicated that he believes that will be a mistake.

Nick Friedell of ESPN caught up with Porter and brings word from the one-and-done standout that he is “100 percent” after a highly-scrutinized back injury. Beyond that, Porter firmly believes he is the top prospect available.

“I know without a doubt that I’m the — I played against all these guys, they’re all great players — but I’m the best player in this draft,” Porter said. “And I just can’t wait to show what I’m capable of.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Draft
TAGS2018 NBA DraftMichael Porter Jr.

Listen To This

All The New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.14.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

05.11.18 1 week ago
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 1 week ago
Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

05.09.18 1 week ago
All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 3 weeks ago
Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP