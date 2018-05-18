Getty Image

Before the 2017-2018 season began, no one would have been surprised if Missouri forward Michael Porter Jr. dominated at the college level en route to becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. After an injury cost him the vast majority of his one and only collegiate season, Porter isn’t expected to be in the mix when the Phoenix Suns make the first selection on June 21. But in speaking at the NBA Draft Combine, the uber-talented prospect indicated that he believes that will be a mistake.

Nick Friedell of ESPN caught up with Porter and brings word from the one-and-done standout that he is “100 percent” after a highly-scrutinized back injury. Beyond that, Porter firmly believes he is the top prospect available.

“I know without a doubt that I’m the — I played against all these guys, they’re all great players — but I’m the best player in this draft,” Porter said. “And I just can’t wait to show what I’m capable of.”