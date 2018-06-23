The Nuggets’ President Says Michael Porter Jr. May Miss His Entire Rookie Season

#2018 NBA Draft
06.22.18 51 mins ago

Getty Image

There was a tremendous amount of uncertainty surrounding Michael Porter Jr heading into Thursday night’s draft. A year ago, prior to his one-and-done season at Missouri, Porter was widely considered the prohibitive favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick this summer.

But after sustaining a serious back injury that sidelined him for all but three games of his freshman season, teams grew increasingly wary of taking a chance on drafting him this summer. Still, many believed he wouldn’t stay on the board long, and some mock drafts still had going as high as No. 2.

Needless to say, that didn’t happen, and Porter ended up falling the way to the Denver Nuggets with the 14th pick. It’s a risk for the organization, but a relatively low one considering they weren’t anticipating he’d be available at that point. And it’s looking more and more like they’re willing to take their time with his recovery, which apparently could entail him sitting out his entire rookie season.

TOPICS#2018 NBA Draft
TAGS2018 NBA DraftDENVER NUGGETSMichael Porter Jr.

