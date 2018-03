Getty Image

The SEC Tournament just became a whole lot more interesting, as arguably the most talented player in the conference will suit up and take the floor in Nashville. According to Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin, Tigers superstar Michael Porter Jr. will play for the first time since the team’s opening game of the year.

"He said 'Coach, I want to help the team'…for me it was always Mike's decision to play or not play."@CuonzoMartin confirms Michael Porter Jr. will play in the #SECTourney — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) March 7, 2018

The news of Porter’s availability was first broken by Paul Finebaum shortly before Martin confirmed that he will be giving it a go.