Michael Redd: “My Goal Is To Be One Of The Elite Guards In The League”

After making the All-NBA Third Team in 2004, Michael Redd got paid to the tune of $91 million over six years. Choosing to stay with the Bucks instead of heading back home to play with Cleveland and King James, Redd thought that Milwaukee was headed places other than the lottery. They might have been had he not torn the ACL and MCL in his left knee. But don’t worry Bucks fan, Redd will be back soon and he’s gunnin’ to get back to the top.

“My goal is to be one of the elite guards in the league,” Redd said. “More than anything, I want us to be one of the elite teams. That’s what I’m focused on right now. “We have a new roster again, and guys have to get to know each other all over again. We’ll see what happens. Hopefully we can have some good news in mid-December or January. When January comes, we’ll see where we’re at.”

Unfortunately what Redd is talking about is that he most likely won’t be back in a Bucks uniform until the new year. And while Brandon Jennings will keep the team in the SportsCenter rotation, a potential starting lineup of Jennings and Luke Ridnour in the backcourt (they have no other viable two guard) along with some combination of Joe Alexander/Luc Richard Mbah a Moute/Hakim Warrick/Kurt Thomas and Andrew Bogut, won’t win too many games.

Keep in mind the Bucks only had five guys that played more than 70 games last year, and they have since gotten rid of three.

What do you think? Will Redd be an elite guard when he returns? How many games with the Bucks win this year?

Source: Journal Sentinel

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.